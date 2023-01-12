Domiciling junior high in primary schools is a big mistake

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is headed for troubled times.

The 42-member task force established by President William Ruto in October 2022 to collect public views on its implementation has submitted its preliminary report, which has seven recommendations.

Facts and figures on the ground are at variance with the findings and recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has been tasked with recruiting an additional 30,000 teachers to facilitate transition and bridge the gaps at junior secondary schools.

By 2020, the total number of primary schools in Kenya was about 32,000. Each primary school in the country will get one CBC teacher based on this earlier estimate.

The majority of teachers to be recruited by TSC will be those trained to teach at the secondary school level and those who teach at least two subjects.

This means that most subjects offered at junior secondary school will not be covered, resulting in apathy in the entire education system.

Re-training and retooling primary school teachers to handle Grades Seven, Eight and Nine classes will be an uphill task given that they are trained as generalists and their basic qualification of P1 is inadequate for secondary education. They will lack the content depth required to teach at the junior secondary level.

Building an extra classroom in every primary school is unnecessary because grade six learners will occupy the classrooms left behind by Class Seven learners.

Labaratories

Few secondary schools have well-equipped laboratories. Building a laboratory in every primary school and equipping it fully will be an arduous task for the government to achieve.

Generally, Kenya has a few boarding secondary schools as compared to day schools. The latter is fairly distributed across the country and admits a majority of secondary school learners.

The resources proposed by the government to develop the over 30,000 primary schools can be channelled to secondary schools and will enhance boarding facilities and laboratories. This will complement the 10,000 classrooms being built in all secondary schools.

Junior secondary should be domiciled in high schools, where we have a pool of specialised teachers to handle the many subjects offered. Students will at least have a chance to access the limited laboratory facilities in our secondary schools.

This can be realised by shortening terms for the double intake of CBC and 8-4-4 learners, training teachers in multigrade teaching, borrowing from Education in Emergencies framework and the recent Covid-19 crisis.

This further means that the Grade Six exams administered last year will be used for placement in junior secondary school, which will positively influence the mindset of the learners.