Domicile JSS in secondary

It is more beneficial for the junior secondary school (JSS) segment to be domiciled in secondary and not primary school as it currently is.

First, housing JSS within the same premises as a secondary school allows for a smoother transition between the two levels of education.

Moving from primary to secondary education can be a daunting experience for students as they are suddenly exposed to new subjects and teaching methods. By having both levels of education in the same location, students can gradually adapt to the changes without having to navigate an entirely new environment.

Secondly, sharing facilities such as libraries, laboratories and sports grounds between junior and senior secondary students would promote efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Instead of duplicating resources in separate locations, combining these resources would benefit both levels of education.

It also encourages interaction between the older and younger students, fostering mentorship opportunities and creating a sense of community within the school.

Furthermore, housing JSS within secondary schools would allow for better coordination and alignment of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) across the different levels. Teachers can collaborate more easily on lesson plans and ensure continuity in learning from one level to another. That would ensure that students have a solid foundation before progressing to higher levels of their studies.

Domiciling JSS in secondary schools would have numerous advantages. Therefore, it is clear that this arrangement should be explored is more beneficial than the current one.