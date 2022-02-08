Does KQ- South African Airlines partnership make economic sense?

Kenya Airways and South African Airlines signed a partnership agreement in November to form a Pan African Airline by 2023.

The pact is anticipated to improve passenger connectivity and cargo opportunities in the region.

Though it is too early to analyse the agreement since only a few details have been disclosed, there are more questions than answers on the economic viability of this partnership.

Because of poor financial and operations decisions, both carriers have been financially struggling and made huge losses for the past few years. Government bailouts and staff retrenchments have not helped as well. They have also been unable to compete successfully beyond the region.

So how will they do differently this time? Will the same boards that failed the airlines run the new organisation? What will be the name of the new carrier?

How will the two countries be represented in terms of management and decision-making? Where will be the headquarters, what will happen to the debts owed and the leased aircrafts? Is the desire and will to transform the two airlines strong enough this time?

Remember the East African Airways story?

When Germany and France formed the Airbus Consortium in the late 60s, they adopted a co-chairmanship of all executive positions, having one German and one French national in the top position. Division of labour was also part of the agreement.

Will that be the case here?

Competition

Apart from the financial losses, both KQ and SAA face stiff competition in the region.

Qatar Airways has signed a code-sharing agreement with Rwanda Air and is investing more than one billion shillings at the Rwanda Airport to dominate the region.

The intention is to form an African Operation Centre where passengers can fly directly to Europe and the US without transiting through Doha.

This will negatively impact the rest of the airlines in the region. Qatar has been declared the Airline of the Year by Skytrax in its 2021 report.

How will Qatar's entry with large fleets of new and award-winning jets affect the regional competition? Is it likely to resemble the disputes between America's domestic airlines and the Middle East carriers?

Thanks to its sky dominance, The African Airlines Association ranked Ethiopian Airlines number one in the region in terms of passenger and cargo traffic in 2020.

Ethiopian Airlines has dominated the region.

Other well-established Middle East airlines are present. It is unclear how the proposed pan African airline management will overcome all these challenges despite failing to run their airlines successfully.

Unlike in mathematics, will two negatives yield a positive result in the aviation world?

Time will tell.