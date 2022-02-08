Does KQ- South African Airlines partnership make economic sense?

KQ, South African Airlines

 South African Airlines and Kenya Airways planes in Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Adan Omar

Adan Omar Business Development & Strategy Bramex

Bramex

Kenya Airways and South African Airlines signed a partnership agreement in November to form a Pan African Airline by 2023.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.