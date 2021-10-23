Does crime only have an expiry date in African context?

The BBC recently published a story on its website titled “Nazi trial: 100-year-old SS guard in court in Germany.” The story had it that “Seventy-six years after the end of World War Two, a former concentration guard is going on trial for assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin.”

The case has received widespread coverage not only because of the relentless pursuit of justice for the victims of the Nazi regime, but also the ages of the accused.

Over the years, those who took part in the Nazi war crimes have been brought to book for genocide and crimes against humanity. The tenacious quest for justice demonstrates the fact that justice is an important instrument in righting past injustices and, as the vice-president of the International Auschwitz Committee Christoph Heubner put it in media reports, “ … justice knows no expiration date”.

However, the quest for justice in Germany and other parts of Europe demonstrates some odious fact: the skewed nature of international justice. I present this case because there are people who committed serious atrocities in Africa who have never been called to account for their participation in the torture and murder of Africans, despite the fact that there is evidence to show what happened, when, where and who was involved. For example, millions of people on the continent were tortured and died in the hands of colonialists.

A number of disturbing accounts on the Mau Mau have, for example, been published, with no action taken against those who committed the crimes. In Kenya, there is evidence that the British ran concentration camps where thousands of people were kept in appalling conditions, tortured, maimed and killed. Two historians – David Anderson and Caroline Elkins – have drawn in their works convincing parallels between Nazi concentration camps and the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin’s gulags, and the British camps in Kenya.

Anderson’s 2005 book Histories of the Hanged: Britain’s Dirty War in Kenya and the End of Empire and Elkins’ 2005 Britain’s Gulag: The Brutal End of Empire in Kenya detail how Britain, for seven years, carried out a murderous war in Kenya, with its troops killing and torturing civilians with impunity.

Murderous campaign

“I’ve come to believe that during the Mau Mau war, British forces wielded their authority with a savagery that betrayed a perverse colonial logic,” Elkins writes in her book. “Only by detaining nearly the entire Kikuyu population of 1.5 million people and physically and psychologically atomising its men, women, and children could colonial authority be restored and the civilising mission reinstated.”

After a rigorous oral and archival research Elkins uncovered “a murderous campaign to eliminate Kikuyu people, a campaign that left tens of thousands, perhaps hundreds of thousands, dead”.

In his book, Anderson reports that during the war, 12,000 Mau Mau freedom fighters were killed and that between 1953 and 1956, Britain sent over a thousand Kenyans to the gallows, often on trumped up or non-existent charges. In the same period, 70,000 people were imprisoned in Nazi-like concentration camps without trial for between two and six years. Anderson even quotes a British officer killed three suspects in a cruel manner. Such evidence should have been used to prosecute the perpetrator.

However, no British official, military or civilian, has ever been investigated or prosecuted for the crimes they committed in Kenya. When law firm Leigh Day went to court on behalf of victims, the British government argued that the Kenyan government should take responsibility and that the events took place too long ago for a fair trial to take place. This was reinforced by former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown who is on record saying that Britain should stop apologising for colonialism and that it should instead be proud of its colonial history in Africa.

Despite the apologies and token compensation offered by the British, several questions come to mind: Does justice, in the Kenyan and African context, have an expiration date? Why is it that we, as Africans, are unable to push for the prosecution those who committed crimes against humanity however old the cases and however long it takes?