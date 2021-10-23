Does crime only have an expiry date in African context?

Mau Mau freedom fighters

Former Mau Mau freedom fighters follow proceedings during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Dedan Kimathi Stadium in Nyeri town on December 12, 2019.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  George Nyabuga

What you need to know:

  • There are people who committed serious atrocities in Africa who have never been called to account for their participation in the torture and murder of Africans
  • In Kenya, there is evidence that the British ran concentration camps where thousands of people were kept in appalling conditions, tortured, maimed and killed.

The BBC recently published a story on its website titled “Nazi trial: 100-year-old SS guard in court in Germany.” The story had it that “Seventy-six years after the end of World War Two, a former concentration guard is going on trial for assisting in the murder of 3,518 prisoners at Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin.”

