Do positive days lie ahead for the Kenya economy?

Kenya is witnessing a slow yet gradual upturn in the economy. The shilling strengthened against the dollar. Statistics show the unemployment is static. Manufacturing is set to see a revival after prolonged suffering.

On the money markets, Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firms are announcing year-end 2023 financial results. Some have declared momentous dividend payouts, triggering a rise in the NSE index after a long time.

The country prepares for the Sh4.2 trillion budget expenditure plan for 2024/2025 with the public debt at over Sh11 trillion, according to the 2024 Budget Policy Statement.

Mwananchi is wondering whether there are equivalent revenue and cash flow streams identified, besides KRA tightening the grip on the struggling taxpayers.

In the lead-up to the Budget, it is best for policymakers to think of long-term strategies that include strategic borrowing and reducing unnecessary expenditures.

How do we finance the Budget? Primarily, a budget is financed through revenues. There is no need to borrow if revenues are sufficient to meet the budget. The government should rationalise expenditures, cut them and make efficient expenditure.

The repayment of Eurobonds has been in the news. It is safe to say that the repayments are well spaced out to assist in the ‘cash flow’ situation. Kenya has some $7.1 billion Eurobond debt.

Of this amount, a tranche of $2 billion is coming to mature in June 2024 with $900 million maturing in May 2027, half of it maturing in February 2028, a further $1.2 billion in May 2032, $1 billion in January 2034 and the last tranche, of $1 billion, in February 2048.

Kenya sold a fresh $1.5 billion Eurobond in February to fund the buyback of a large portion of the $2 billion bond maturing this year. This $1.5 billion repayment will start maturing in 2029, 2030 and 2031.

This is part of the liability management and does not coincide with the repayment of the prior Eurobond. The Eurobond buyback and issuance and the Central Bank of Kenya Bonds and Treasury bill releases have witnessed great demand and uptake as the interest rates are quite attractive.

Last month saw a slight upturn in the economy. There was a softening of inflationary pressures, especially as the shilling has shown some gradual strengthening against the dollar.

There was a notable expansion in private sector activity in February with output increasing in agriculture, manufacturing and services. Firms noted improved consumer demand assisting higher output and new orders and reported that improving client demand drove the fastest upturn in sales since January 2023.

Falling fuel prices were a key contributor to lower cost burdens though expenses still rose sharply overall due to higher VAT. Fuel prices should be reduced much further than the March 14 reduction to allow the inflated cost of living to reduce. Kenya is playing a fine game at dampening inflation and attempting to keep a fine balance of the payment schedule. All things going in the right direction will, definitely, result in an upswing in the economy.



