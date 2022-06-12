Do not work the minors

Sunday June 12 was the annual World Child Labour Day but it is a pity that one out of every five children under 14 is still working, which deprives millions of children of their childhood.

It is an offence under Article 56 of the Employment Act to employ a child under 13 and the Constitution to force children to work in dangerous places.

There is a penalty for engaging in child labour or not abiding by the regulations for child employment—including a fine of up to Sh200,000 or imprisonment of 12 months or both. KNBS data shows 8.5 per cent, or 1.3 million, of Kenyan children are in child labour. Arid and semi-arid counties have the highest rates, at over 30 per cent.

Poverty and illiteracy are major causes of child labour in Kenya. Even though primary school is free and required, some parents can’t afford books, uniforms and scholarly material for their children. An estimated 60 per cent of child labour occurs in agriculture, fishing, hunting and forestry, in that order.

When parents are worried about the family’s livelihood, they are forced to send their children away from home for labour. The prevalence of child labour is higher in rural than urban areas. They are forced to work in dangerous places with extremely dirty conditions and deadly effects.

On one hand, there is a child who enjoys all the comforts of life, and they enjoy their childhood to the fullest, but on the other, the childhood of the children of the very poor is left under child labour.

The global Child Labour Day celebrations seek to prevent children from suffering and encourage them to do things that make them feel like children. We do not tire of calling children “the future of the country” but the question is whether these working children are not the future of the country.

One can imagine how much social and economic benefit Kenya would have if these millions of children had gone on the path of becoming literate and educated instead of begging or working for wages.



