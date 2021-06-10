Do not scrap but review education bachelor’s degree

Graduation cap
Photo credit: Pool

By  Moses Kapkiai

Lecturer

Kisii University

What you need to know:

  • What will be the certification for graduate teacher trainees after BEd is scrapped?
  • Do teachers have a professional body to regulate them before we go the TSC way?

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) wants Kenyan universities to scrap the Bachelor of Education, or BEd, degree course, which has, since 1972, been the entry qualification into teaching.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.