Do not let rule be a poisoned chalice for us

Gender issues have always been emotive whenever they come up for debate. Sometimes, even an innocuous remark touching on one’s gender can be misconstrued to mean bias and, hence, invite condemnation and anger.

Gender equity and equality have been interpreted differently in various countries and communities. In fact, what you frown at and consider gender bias could be the norm elsewhere.

In Kenya, where our democracy has been evolving over the years, gender issues have also been the key in various deliberations. Suffice it to say that we have achieved several milestones, which should be celebrated, although there are those who feel that a lot still need be done.

Remember the infamous Beijing conference that raised a storm during the Moi era? Those who were around then can recall how the government found itself in an awkward position regarding the conference, where Kenyan women sought to assert themselves and claim what they rightly believed belonged to the gender.

Party nominations

Progressively, our gender legislation has changed to be apace with the democratisation. Alongside this are laws such as the two-thirds gender rule. By all likelihood, this should be viewed as a progressive piece of legislation. But I must hasten to add that the wider issues on gender can be compressed to being men or women.

The rule should, therefore, favour both men and women. But taking a casual look at the recent party nominations, loosely labelled as “gender top-up”, one discerns a worrying trend where virtually all the slots went to women merely because their counterparts were not directly elected. That may have locked out men who could have a better potential as leaders.

This imbalance and lacuna in law should be reviewed so that the two-thirds gender rule does not become a poisoned chalice. It’s wrong to deny men nomination slots just because more of their gender than women were elected.