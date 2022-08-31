Do not let land frustrate plans of the investors

A few weeks ago, the Kenyatta University administration hit the headlines for their reluctance to cede part of the institution’s land for the development of the WHO emergency hub in Africa. They claimed that the proposed project would compromise its development plans.

However, the facility will have a huge multiplier effect on the general KU neighbourhood—which already boasts Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital—as it will convert it into Africa’s healthcare capital. President Uhuru Kenyatta recently did the ground-breaking at Kabete Barracks for Kenya National Referral and Research Hospital. That will be the equivalent of The Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The cumulative effect of these investments is that Kenya will soon be the natural investment destination for healthcare. The country has lost FDI opportunities due to decision-makers’ failure to join the dots or high appetite to push individual selfish interests. It lost a chance to host the Africa Medicine Agency (AMA) headquarters after the National Assembly missed the deadline to ratify the African Union treaty establishing it. The AU Executive Council picked Rwanda, which has partnered with Qatar. AMA is expected to improve regulation of medicines, medical products and technologies.

Cement factory

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote’s plan to put up a cement factory was frustrated by top decision makers. While putting up a $770 million (Sh93 billion) plant in Tanzania, Mr Dangote promised President Samia Suluhu he’d bring more investors.

Decision makers and stakeholders should welcome local and international investors looking for land, provided the investment is aligned to national and public interests. But the investors must ensure that land acquisition is anchored in law and proactively manage stakeholders’ expectations. Kenyans must call out leaders and stakeholders who frustrate such land conversions.

Article 66 is elaborate on land use. Section One states that the state may regulate the use of any land, or any interest in or right over any land, in the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality, public health or land use planning. Section Two requires Parliament to enact legislation to ensure investments in property benefit local communities and their economies.

Globalisation of production and markets demands that decision makers be agile and pursue national and public interests. Kenyan policy and decision makers are accused of being driven by personal and selfish interests, not national ones.

Kenyans must not be suspicious any time there is land conversion. But the transfer must be midwifed by the National Land Commission in strict adherence to the legal and regulatory framework. Public land can convert to private use provided the intended use is compatible with land use planning, it is not in an ecologically sensitive area and conversion complies with the relevant laws.



