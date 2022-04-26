Do not ignore the many ‘E’ scorers in Form Four exam

Questions abound concerning the sharp increase of low grades in the 2021 KCSE examination results. Of note, 46,151 candidates — 18,000 more than in the previous exam — scored a mean grade of ‘E’, the lowest possible. Of these, 26,578 were males and 19,573 females. In the 2020 exam, 28,046 students scored ‘E’.

As usual, the sad turn of events is being normalised with many hiding in the consolation that grades do not matter much. Well, many who failed national tests or dropped out lead meaningful lives.

But this shouldn’t cloud our minds, so that we ignore the implication of failure rates; they mean a lot. The statistics need to be interpreted and acted upon, which can only be executed through thorough investigation. Whereas the victims (yes, they are victimised) of low grades have a recourse in technical and vocational education and training institutions, that should not make us complacent.

Reasons for failure are legion, and can only be unraveled if we seek them in the right places. Education officials ambushing a few schools considered to have performed dismally to breathe fire down the administration’s neck cannot yield good results.

The Education ministry ought to move beyond reports from venture philanthropists and activists and reach out to the real sources of truth: Teachers, education experts and other relevant professionals. That will provide a more reliable assessment of these schools’ problems and the possible solutions.

Quality education

Talking to some school heads, especially in county and sub-county schools, blame lands on certain constraints. The first is truancy, where learners attend school sporadically for many reasons. Some will register for exams and disappear, only to reappear to write the tests.

Others are constantly sent home for fees since government capitation arrives quite late. Instructively, most schools suffer teacher shortage; hence, their boards of management are forced to hire them at the parents’ cost. Implicitly, the free education mantra does not count in such situations.

Another is the low entry marks, courtesy of the 100 per cent transition policy. Some students can hardly construct a written sentence yet they are expected to go through secondary education. Why not take them straight to vocational training? Don’t be hoodwinked by the few exceptional cases who fail KCPE but excel at KCSE. Apply the policy reasonably.

Teacher shortage, inadequate resources and socioeconomic challenges most parents face make a case for failure. Or why do most top-notch schools perform well? Without prejudice, the top student was in a well-endowed private primary school before joining a public school. Run-down public schools force parents to seek private solutions to public problems — which will prove counterproductive.

I have heard that the competency-based curriculum (CBC) will help to reduce failure rates. Well, CBC, with all its supposed goodness, will simply mask the problems that dog our public education sector. Whether 8-4-4 or 2-6-6-3, we must ascertain that our children are receiving quality education.