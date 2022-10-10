Do not drop the ball on disability inclusion agenda

Some 15 per cent of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. That is more than six million Kenyans. This is not only a large minority but, coincidentally, is highly marginalised.

The dawn of a new administration is a good time to remind ourselves that we cannot drop the ball on disability inclusion. There is reportedly no representation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in close to 21 county assemblies.

Whereas this might be a challenge at the political party level, we must be careful not to fall back on our laws. In 2017, we had 17 counties with no PWD representation. The United Disabled Persons of Kenya unsuccessfully sued in a bid to remedy the situation. We must get it right from the beginning.

Marginalised groups will face more marginalisation when they are excluded from key decision-making spaces. For PWDs, who still face exclusion from society, being non-existent at such key places spells doom for such desired inclusion.

Kenya is a state party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). One major obligation is that it consult PWDs, through their organisations, on the development and implementation of legislation and policies and other decision-making processes concerning issues relating to them. The mantra of the disability movement is ‘Nothing about us without us’; it is, therefore, extremely disconcerting that we shall still have counties that have no PWD representation. It goes without saying that discussions at these levels will totally miss out on the viewpoints of PWDs.

Disproportionately represented

PWDs are disproportionately represented among those who are unemployed, or even engaging in a livelihood activity; children with disabilities are not accessing quality education in inclusive schools; women and girls with disabilities are not accessing information on sexual and reproductive health services; PWDs generally face disability-based discrimination; decisions are usually made for PWDs, in their absence, totally negating their personal autonomy and freedom of choice.

There is so much that needs to be said regarding disability rights and how PWDs are excluded or included in communities. But their voice is still muted. There appears to be systemic and intentional neglect of PWDs’ voice. It appears that society still views disability from charity perspective. We must be willing to have these uncomfortable conversations right at the start of the new administration.

It was discomfiting, for example, that on Dr William Ruto’s first national address as President-elect, there was no mention of PWDs or plans to include them in his government. However, Kenyans expect that the President will appoint PWDs as Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and to other top state offices. The law requires that five per cent of appointive and elective posts be held by PWDs. The law must be respected and, as a state party to CRPD, Kenya has to be accountable to PWDs.