Do not be left behind as Kenya on the cusp of massive digital transformation

The prevalence of feature phones or touchstone—or ‘kaduda’, as they are commonly known in Kenya—means a large chunk of the population cannot enjoy the benefits of the internet.

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) statistics show that there are 33.6 million such phones in Kenya, forcing the government to start plans to produce widely affordable smartphones locally. But at the same time, there have been major gains in information technology in the country.

It all started with the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector in 1999, when an independent regulator was created. That exercise also gave birth to an independent postal service and courier service. Telkom, the telephone service, was created and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) designated as the public broadcaster.

This was a major effort, as narrated by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at the recent ICT authority’s Connected Summit held at the Leisure Lodge, in Diani, Kwale County. He recalled being asked by then-President Daniel arap Moi: “Do you think one bull can serve 50 heifers? Endeni pole pole (go slowly)’’.

Mr Mudavadi said the answer was that it was possible with technology but he dared not speak.

At the moment, the communications sector in the country is quite vibrant with many innovations emerging. At the heart of all this activity is the CA, which licenses players in the market amid a massive explosion of gadgets.

The CA, led by chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, has grouped various players in the market in categories. In tier one are the big players like Safaricom, Airtel and Jamii Telecom. Tier two has the infrastructure builders such as Liquid Telecom and Wananchi Telecom, the leaders in fibreoptic infrastructure and commercial and public broadcasters.

The ICT industry now enjoys a wave of innovations from predictive policing systems that map out an area and ease police work by pointing out the hot spots where crime is likely to occur, to artificial labs that can help to predict diseases.

Shortcomings pointed out

However, if the policing system falls into the hands of criminals, it could be counter-productive as it would tell them the time they are most likely to be caught.

There is also a handwashing application that monitors if the user has washed their hands properly.

Among the shortcomings pointed out at the summit was that, in Kenya, if one reports damage to ICT infrastructure the police most likely will not even understand what one is talking about and the laws that govern the sector are slow while technical changes are very fast.

At the same time, there was the case of the governor of Elgeyo Marakwet, Mr Wisley Rotich, who declared that anyone who wants to try out an ICT experiment is welcome in his county and there will be no charge for it.

Talking of experiments, Amazon Web services has offered to train 10,000 students at 10 Kenyan universities in ICT operations and help them to search for jobs abroad. Amazon’s biggest project is cloud computing, where it hosts firms that decide not to operate servers in their premises.

Under the Amazon Cloud, one only pays for what is needed. The firm has 31 locations all over the world, where it has stationed servers.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a new area in ICT. Google has the revolutionary ChatGPT. This is a platform where one can ask questions in English and it gives answers; it can also summarise documents. One can even ask it to write a poem!

Kenya’s technical know-how was described at the summit hosted by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo as the country’s oil and gold that should be managed carefully.

Among the winners in the innovation category was Kabarak University’s election system which gives results within seconds and clients pay per voter.

Dare not miss the technology train; it is no longer the time to “ngoja kidogo”.