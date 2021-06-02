Do not abdicate parental roles to teachers, clergy

Through its national policy on education in 1992, the government highlighted the need for guidance and counseling services to address learners’ apparent lack of awareness on how to deal with personal and social issues.

Parents must make the right and timely decisions for their children. They have both legal and moral obligations to ensure development of upcoming generations. This can only be ensured if our children are safe and alive to propagate this future.

Spending more time on online platforms can leave children vulnerable to perverts through pornographic material, abduction, and cyberbullying. Some cultural practices such as female genital mutilation and early marriages will be on the rise due to idleness.

It is only in the recent past that counseling has emerged as a component of the education system, which has deep roots in the values of individual freedom, rights, dignity and worth as a human being. It should be continuous to all youths. This will help them acquire the right values and attitudes to become productive and useful citizens.

Basic communication skills

Parents play a great role in the upbringing of their children through provision of basic needs. However, life progression does not depend on these provisions only, it is also affected by the environment and stage in which the children are in. It is thus imperative for parents to embrace and uphold counseling to empower them to wade through torrential upheavals.

Parental advice, like the basic communication and toilet hygiene, lays a solid foundation upon which further counseling finds a footing. Children will know from the onset the consequences of behaving in certain ways. Parents cannot afford to abdicate their duties and responsibilities to teachers and others.

In fact, teachers, counselors and religious leaders take up the baton much later after parents have shaped the children’s understanding of their environment. In communities that practice FGM, child marriages and cattle rustling, when parents abandon such practices, the community gains.

The society is first shaped by parents/guardians before other players come on stage. It is for this obvious reason that parents must not bury their heads in the sand and pretend that guidance and counseling of their children is exotic. It’s central in every family.