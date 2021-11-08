Do more to stop bullying in schools





Bullying and violence in schools is widespread and affects a significant number of children and adolescents. That saw Unesco member states make the first Thursday of November the International Day against Violence and Bullying at School Including Cyberbullying. The theme this year is “Tackling cyberbullying and other forms of online violence involving children and young people”.

The United States leads with 90 per cent teens reportedly bullied while online.

According to a survey by WHO in collaboration with the United States Center of Disease Control (CDC), Kenya is the country with the highest level of bullying, at 43-74 per cent among adolescents, ages 13-17 years. Unicef found that cultural beliefs have influenced bullying in school.

There are four types of bullying. Physical bullying involves aggressive attacks and is often characterised by repeated kicking, hitting and pushing.

Verbal bullying is when one puts the other down using cruel demeaning words, such as making racist, sexual or homophobic remarks which are either sexually suggestive or abusive.

Digital Age

Social bullying is mostly common in children and students involving rumours about others and is near to verbal bullying. Last is the most common in the Digital Age: Cyberbullying. This is done via the internet or electronic media. It can be through text, picture, email, chatroom and website and mostly affects children.

About 29.3 per cent of the bullying occurs in the classroom or hallway, WHO statistics show.

One can prevent bullying by being aware and paying attention, recognising it as a problem, acting immediately, not trying to resolve it at the spot, remaining calm and staying in control, not passing judgement in haste and, most importantly, seeking professional help if needed.

The government has done well to stop bullying, introducing helpline number 116 to help children in danger, but more needs to be done.