Do more to ensure single-use plastics are thing of the past 

In 2017, Kenya through the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) banned single-use plastics and the world applauded. Little did we know that this would not work or last long.

The ban touched off the opposition and legal action. Nema had its way, though, and everyone thought single-use plastics in the country would be a thing of the past.

Today, however, those who care about the environment are disappointed lot. Plastics are back. Visit the butcheries, mama mboga kiosks and almost anywhere where food is packaged and you will be surprised. We have been claiming accolades on the world stage as a country that banned plastics, yet this is not the case.

Our water bodies, which are believed to be the next big thing with regard to the blue economy, are full of plastic waste, as was the case before the ban. Who can assure Kenyans that the fish we consume do not contain microplastics?

Laws and tenterhooks

Nema has systems, laws and tenterhooks all around the country. Where it falls short, the counties can provide the manpower to ensure the ban works. We all know Kenya does not produce single-use plastics. The grapevine indicates they get into the country from neighbouring countries through our porous borders.

What Nema needs to do is ensure that a few traders are taken to court and pay hefty fines.

Some factories and entrepreneurs that were making millions of shillings at the expense of the environment would want to frustrate the ban so that they go back to minting money without a care in the world.

Some politicians also seek mileage by pretending to speak on behalf of market traders and butcheries that use plastics. This should not be allowed.

Plastics come from very dirty “fossil fuels”. It is unfortunate that we are still using plastic tanks to store water for human consumption.

This is food for thought and Nema has a task here. The whole world is ditching dirty fossil fuels in favour of clean energy. When we talk of climate adaptation, where do we place plastics and their effects? Over to Nema.