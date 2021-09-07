Do mandatory minimum terms breach constitution?

In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that the mandatory nature of the death sentence is unconstitutional.

By  Newton Arori

Advocate of the High Court

In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that the mandatory nature of the death sentence is unconstitutional for, among other reasons, limiting the Judiciary’s independence.

