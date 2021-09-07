Do mandatory minimum terms breach constitution?

In 2017, the Supreme Court ruled that the mandatory nature of the death sentence is unconstitutional for, among other reasons, limiting the Judiciary’s independence.

Sentencing is a judicial function, the court ruled, and the mandatory death sentence ties a judge’s hands by stipulating the exact sentence they must mete out.

In the aftermath, other courts applied the Supreme Court’s decision to reason that even mandatory minimum sentences under the Sexual Offences Act are an infringement on judicial independence, and thus, unconstitutional. Mandatory minimum sentences, unlike mandatory sentences, do not altogether extinguish a judge’s discretion; they only set a lower ceiling.

This later finding had far reaching consequences. Persons previously convicted under the Act successfully returned to court seeking resentencing, getting their punishments drastically reduced.

In July, the Supreme Court sought to arrest what it perceived as a misapplication of its 2017 decision by clarifying that the decision only applies to the death sentence. But the Supreme Court’s effort came too late.

Major objection

The Court of Appeal had already ruled, on the strength of the Supreme Court’s 2017 decision, that mandatory minimum sentences are unconstitutional. The Supreme Court’s later clarification, not being a court judgment, does not overturn the Court of Appeal’s decision, which binds all other courts except the apex body.

The net effect of the foregoing events, therefore, is that mandatory minimum sentences are unconstitutional in Kenya, a position that has been celebrated by opponents of such sentences, some of whom are calling for the repeal of mandatory minimums. This has triggered the debate of: Do mandatory minimum sentences contravene the constitution? My view is that they do not.

The mandatory minimum sentences under the Sexual Offences Act denote the seriousness with which our society regards sexual offences. A major objection to mandatory minimums is that they often produce unjust outcomes. Here is a commonly cited example: Suppose a defiler is the victim’s boyfriend of school-going age.

A judge may understandably feel that the offender deserves less than the minimum sentence of 20 years stipulated under the Sexual Offences Act, yet will be obliged to sentence the convict to at least 20 years. But one can as easily argue for an inverse scenario: A judge may opine that stealing from the most vulnerable members of society should attract more than the maximum of seven years, yet courts are bound by that set upper limit.

No one has so far argued for the repeal of maximum sentences because it may result in a perceived injustice, as it is acknowledged that courts must operate within the statutory limits set by the legislature.

Maximum sentences

But isn’t sentencing a judicial function that should be reserved for courts? Opponents of mandatory minimum sentencing will be quick to interject. As we have seen, this objection is curious as it turns a blind eye to maximum sentences. More importantly, it supposes judicial independence to be synonymous with unrestrained dominion over courtroom matters.

In fact, the court’s operations, from the rules of evidence, to the procedures of the trial process, even the nature of the offences themselves, are all set out by Acts of Parliament. Why should sentencing be any different? Some of the sentences under the Sexual Offences Act are disproportionately harsh. But the solution is not to do away with mandatory minimum sentences altogether.

Given that the society frowns upon sexual offences, what sentence would fit the least culpable rapist? Most readers would agree that sentencing a rapist to less than a year in prison is preposterous.