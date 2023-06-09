Djibouti is creating waves globally for all the wrong reasons

Djibouti has in recent times come under scathing scrutiny over numerous constitutional and human rights illegalities that have been perpetrated in the Horn of Africa country.

The country of one million people, whose coastline stretches along the Gulf of Aden has, for the recent several years, seen scandals, human rights issues, and corruption cases within the tiny nation’s borders.

January 2002 saw 10 containers containing a highly toxic substance, known as chromate copper arsenate, leaking in the port of Djibouti leaving at least one person dead.

Port nationalization gone wrong

In 2018, Dubai-based port operator DP World accused Djibouti of illegally seizing control of the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) it operated. At present, the Doraleh Port national management is fast deteriorating since its DP World days.

Ethiopia has also accused Djibouti’s customs of being too fussy about the country’s use of the Addis Ababa-Djibouti corridor to transport its goods. A landlocked country, Ethiopia depends on Djibouti for access to the Gulf of Aden.

Ethiopian journalist Muluken Yewondwossen raised concern over the motive behind Djiboutian customs blocking the flow and circulation of goods between the two countries leading to a pileup of Ethiopian goods in Djibouti’s ports. This resulted in additional costs for Ethiopia’s cargo. As a result, Djibouti’s port traffic has been reducing since the beginning of this year.

Terrorism

In the same year, the poor, predominantly urban country, characterised by high rates of illiteracy, unemployment, and childhood malnutrition came into the limelight when Paris-born jihadist, Peter Cherif was arrested for being the mastermind behind the Charlie Hebdo attack that left 12 people dead.

Cherif, also known as Abou Hamza was arrested in Djibouti, and was a known associate of the Kouachi brothers who killed 12 people including 11 journalists and security personnel in the 2015 series of attacks on the satirical magazine in Paris.

Violation of human rights

In June 2022, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the Ligue Djiboutienne des droits humains (LDDH) raised concerns about the country’s regime’s failure to respect the principles of the rule of law, democracy, and human rights.

Omar Elmi Aboubaker, a 29-year-old soccer player for the Republican Guard club told Le Monde Afrique that he suffered through "insults, blows, and imprisonment for several days, with only water and very little food, forced nocturnal marches, because he did not honour the flag or in the event of a defeat of the Republican Guard club.”

27-year-old goalkeeper at AS Port Club, Nasradin Abdi Aptidon decided not to return to Djibouti for other reasons.

President Ismail Omar Guelleh, who had been in power for 23 years, and whose succession question was at stake faced accusations of enhancing a clampdown and muzzling of all political opposition that he faced.

President Guelleh forced the dissolution of the Mouvement pour le Renouveau Démocratique et le Développement (MRD) through a presidential decree and maintained this stand even after the United Nations Human Rights Committee demanded the reversal of this edict.

A host of other human rights grievances have been committed by President Guelleh’s government in the period during his reign.

Corruption

Then, a five-year-long corruption scandal involving $1.08 million perpetrated by multinational telecommunications equipment company, Ericsson and Djibouti telecoms officials went to trial.

Last June, the court acquitted all four people involved in the corruption cases creating confusion on whether the four had been cleared or acquitted of the bribery charges. Ericsson had already admitted to corruption in Djibouti perpetrated by its officials. And while there was sufficient evidence against the accused employees for them to stand trial, the prosecution failed to prove the offence leading to their acquittal.

November 2022 thereafter saw Djibouti remove the flag of VLCC Young Yong, a crude carrier that ran aground in Indonesia on October 26. The tanker had been sanctioned by the US.

The carrier which had hitherto carried Djibouti’s flag was later blacklisted by the US for being part of a network that supported Iranian oil shipments in breach of the imposed sanctions.

A $1 billion launchpad

Chinese companies then partnered with Djibouti in a drive to build a spaceport in the Horn of Africa country in January 2023. Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group (HKATG), Touchroad International Holdings Group, and the Djibouti government sought to construct the $1 billion commercial spaceport that has seven launchpads and three rocket engine test facilities.

But the spaceport’s location meant that launches were required to take place to the east over the Gulf of Aden. Launching to polar or sun-synchronous orbits would require rockets to fly over inhabited areas.

According to the MOU signed by the three parties, HKATG and the Djibouti government will manage the spaceport for a period of 30 years. The government of the former French colony will then take control of the facility. The development came amid growing Chinese investment and influence in the country.

Police migrants

Just recently, the Djiboutian government came under fire for its crackdown on immigrants despite the fact that the country is on a key route for immigrants crossing from the Horn of Africa and Sahel regions as they flee conflict and climate disasters or seek a better life in the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East.

The country straddles one of the busiest immigrant routes and this strategic position, makes it to be considered an easy gateway from the Horn of Africa to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

In early May 2023, some 3000 ‘irregular’ immigrants had been apprehended to be deported. The immigrants were accused of causing insecurity and public health concerns, as well as crime and trafficking of illicit goods.

Now, due to the shaky political environment in Ethiopia, Djibouti’s port revenues are fast dwindling and staff at the Doraleh Container Port are slacking on the job, making it inefficient. With all signs of regression, the port is susceptible to becoming a harbour for bad actors.