Diversify food production

Extreme weather conditions resulting from climate change have necessitated a rethink of farming practices across Africa. Coupled with new social and technological realities, that has increasingly driven farmers to pest- and drought-resistant crops. Besides, conflicts like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further imperil global food security.

To ensure there is enough food for the growing population, there is a need for sustainable interventions in farming practices. That includes diversifying agricultural production in a timely and strategic manner to guarantee more income for farmers.

Kenya, for instance, heavily relies on horticulture, floriculture, coffee and tea agri-economic sub-sectors. But these are greatly prone to the vagaries of extreme weather. The alarm bells are ringing everywhere with frost destroying coffee in Brazil, flooding crisis in Pakistan and other crises. Instructively, the bulk of Pakistan’s tea imports is from Kenya.

That should be a wake-up call to our agricultural policy wonks. Instead of growing maize and hoping for adequate rains, why not switch back to traditional crops like millet, sorghum and cassava? A while back, Kenyans were challenged to stop relying on maize and a few other crops. There was uproar when a Cabinet minister proposed rats as a delicacy. Why the fixation with dairy cows? Why not try milk goats? Goats need less space, feeds and manpower to keep. There is a huge untapped market for goat milk and in many other agricultural fields.

Diversification will expand markets for agricultural produce, cushion farmers from commodity price swings and encourage exploitation of profitable niche markets. As businesses recover from Covid-19, let’s spur agriculture to kick-start rural economies and provide raw materials for industry, hence jobs.

The next government should heed the Malabo declaration and spur diversification of agriculture.



