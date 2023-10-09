Distinguish TSC, ministry roles

There are just over half a dozen constitutional service commissions established in the 2010 Constitution. That followed a quarter of a century of the Public Service Commission performing the functions currently under the lands, police, parliamentary and the independent electoral and boundaries commissions.

There were good reasons to establish the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) way back in 1967 outside the direct control of the parent ministry, Education; the National Lands Commission (NLC) outside the purview of the Lands ministry; the Police Service Commission out of the Interior Ministry; and the IEBC out of the Office of the President, unlike before.

Those agitating for the TSC to operate under the ministry, nudged on by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) recommendations, should consider the history and evolution of governance in the public service.

Let us start with their structure and functions. They consist of chairpersons, secretaries or chief executive officers (CEOs), members, secretariat staff and employees. The secretaries are the spokespersons but the chairpersons and the members the policymakers who must pre-approve all policies.

Constant public acrimony

The CEOs are charged with issuing the requisite circulars for the implementation of new or amended policies. They, hence, tend to become the face of the commissions, thereby earning praise or condemnation depending on the policy decision made.

And then, the major issue of power arrangements between the commissions and their respective “parent” ministries. In the first six years of the NLC, for instance, there was constant public acrimony between it and the Ministry of Lands and Housing.

The disagreements between the Police Service Commission and the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination on many issues are well documented. This is complicated by the fact that the director-general of the service is not its CEO. To strengthen it, President William Ruto, in his inaugural speech, granted it financial autonomy.

It is in this light and background that the simmering ‘Cold War’ between the TSC and the Education Ministry must be seen. The TSC should be strengthened. Many notes that the PWPER tended to side with the ministry against the TSC on this power game, as if it was co-opted to the side of the ministry.

Recruitment procedure

If the TSC, through its CEO, has become too powerful in the sector, why hasn’t the commissioners intervened as the bosses of the official? And if the CEO is too powerful, to the extent of over-ruling the commissioners on policy issues, then they aren’t competent or have been compromised—which is unlikely.

This raises a pertinent question, of the recruitment procedure of commissioners. The stakeholders, especially the teachers’ unions, are sufficiently represented in the selection panel. Complaints about the CEO’s performance must be traced to that of the commissioners and, by extension, the selection panel.

It is sad, albeit humourous, that the National Assembly had to remind the ministry not to implement the PWPER report without its permission. This means, for example, that domiciling of the junior secondary school section in primary schools is in abeyance, pending ratification by Parliament.

There is a need for the ministry to get the sequence of implementing steps right once and for all.