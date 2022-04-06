Dissenting opinions are equally as good; let Supreme Court judges be

Dissenting judgments, supreme court, BBI, Judgments

Dissenting judgments are final judicial decisions that go against what the majority favour. They denote the explicit disagreement of one or more judges with the decision passed by the majority on a case before them.

Judgments are based on logic, law and reasoning and those are the pillars that guide judges in their duties. In Kenya, however, some judges get vile attacks from external spheres over their position or stand in the cases they decide, callously painting them with a big political brush.

Dissenting opinions on certain aspects of the law—like, recently, the basic structure doctrine or valid votes in the presidential election petitions—invite unwarranted criticisms from people who hold a divergent opinion. The essence of a case is two parties having opposite views on a subject in question, thereby creating issues which build the crux of the matter. It is never a consensus.

Probably for going against the mood of the nation (court of public opinion) or choosing an unpopular stand, judges get cyber-bullied on social media and slain like martyrs for executing their professional duty independently and impartially, even by legal minds.

Goldmine of knowledge

A legal mind knows that a dissenting opinion is a goldmine of knowledge in the temple of justice. As the adage goes, justice is also in the optics and must be seen to be done. The public ought to cut the judicial officers some slack and respect their autonomy and freedom to create judgments. That is with a free will and without fear of scorn. Mob-lynching of judges is offensive, scandalous and inexcusable even in the face of perceived judicial activism.

What motivates a judge to write a dissent? First, to persuade the majority; the dissenting opinion may ultimately become the majority opinion. Secondly, a dissent can improve the majority opinion by pointing out the majority’s mistakes, either in its description of the facts or the law or in its reasoning. It demonstrates flaws the author perceives in the majority’s legal analysis. It is offered as a corrective, in the hope that the court will mend the error of its ways in a later case.

Fidelity to the law

Judges swear to defend the Constitution and fidelity to the law. So long as the judge captures the relevant issues, the rule of law, an analysis of the issues with supporting case law and a conclusion, that judgment is as sound as it can get. Interpretation of the law varies and, as long as it’s legally justifiable, it is on point.

Dissents are there in courts the world over. A dissenting opinion may not have judicial authority in the current case but the law, just like life, changes over time; it may end up useful. There is no fear or embarrassment in dissenting. Some dissent opinions are saddled with criticisms but ultimately straddle the worlds of literature and law.

For instance, in Minersville School District v. Gobitis 310 [1940], US Supreme Court Justice Stone was the solo dissent among the seven judges and that dissent was a ringing declaration on religious liberty. Ironically, within three years, his dissent would become the law of the land.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made several dissenting opinions in court—from dissent in Congress passing the Voting Rights Act to scrapping Obamacare Contraceptives mandate, where the court left women workers to fend for themselves and seek contraceptive coverage.

Thanks to a dissenting opinion, several advantages accrue, some already highlighted. First, minority opinion is still law and jurisprudence. Secondly, it helps an aggrieved party to appeal. Thirdly, it helps to influence future law reforms. Lastly, it helps to get an insight into the legal reasoning of a judge.

Indeed, the duty of courtesy, respect, and civility of judges towards one another must be held in tension with the duty of judges to account candidly for their differences in carefully written dissents.



