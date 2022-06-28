Dishonesty in promises over cost of living

To be a politician in Kenya is to be seen as a walking automated teller machine (ATM), spewing cash according to a programmed arrangement called promises to voters.

Transactional politics come with many pitfalls. No wonder, incumbents are the greatest casualties of elections. They are punished for perceived stinginess while newcomers tend to be treated more kindly.

American professor Walter Lippmann put it well when he said: “With exceptions so rare that they are regarded as miracles and freaks of nature, successful democratic politicians are insecure and intimidated men. They advance politically only as they placate, appease, bribe, seduce, bamboozle or otherwise manage to manipulate the demanding and threatening elements in their constituencies.”

In the Kenyan context, it seems the easiest way to placate constituents is through the use of money. Yet money is never enough for the competing priorities; so we revert to false hope.

Which brings us to the reports that the current presidential candidates have promised to bring the cost of living down by lowering the prices of fuel and basic commodities such as maize flour and cooking oil. Unlike President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is a trained economist and has previously served as Finance minister, none of them has the relevant knowledge on the economy or ever headed the National Treasury. So, none can pretend to be more qualified to manage the economy than the Jubilee Party leader.

This continued talk about lowering the cost of living and basic commodities after the August 9 elections is meant to placate voters and give them false hope while earning the lying politicians credit for being honest about dishonesty. Further, it is meant to soil the legacy of the Jubilee Administration—yet we all know that this is a global phenomenon that will require concerted international efforts to address.

Let politicians look for votes but, at least, don’t give the people false hope to placate them!