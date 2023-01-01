Disaster course is necessary in school syllabus

Since Independence, Kenya has faced disasters that come in various forms. Some are natural and others man-made; some are fast onset, others slow onset. As a nation, we are stuck in tribal clashes.

We are still struggling with hunger. Our country is sinking under the shadows of desertification. Every long rains season, floods sweep away our property and, sometimes, lives down swollen banks.

With structural advancement comes increased road crashes. Walk into any public hospital and see the horror. And then drought comes about. The parched north will remain a death trap for cattle and people; our nomadic brothers cannot predict their future as nature hungers on them.

HIV is still in our midst, spreading like bush fire. People still try to face stigma, which hits harder than the disease, and hardly undergo counselling. Malaria annihilates infants. Some people have not got past gender-based violence. Women and men are suffering in their homes. GBV has led to vagabonds, suicides and murders.

Fires raze our investments. Poverty is another silent killer. Tribalism is core to our failures as a nation. We have nothing to pass down to our children unless this kind of corruption is halted.

We need an expansive knowledge on how to handle the above dilemmas.

When Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology stablished its Centre for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, it aimed at equipping people with high level of skills in mitigation, preparedness, response and rehabilitation of disasters that occur among us. Over 20 years later, the government is yet to make disaster management skills a general requirement amongst the vulnerable population.

Teaching disaster management in school means more first aiders available for emergencies. It means mediators, negotiators and reconciliation masters to handle disputes. People who can pick the right extinguisher and put out a fire in good time. And a society that chooses conservation of forests over burning of charcoal.