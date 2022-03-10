There’s need to disabuse DP’s not-so-truthful claims abroad

During his tour abroad over the past week, Deputy President William Ruto repeatedly showed he will hesitate to tell a whopper. Dr Ruto was readily willing to tell — and repeat — a blatant lie that he had no role in Cabinet appointments in 2013 and 2017. He was, apparently, counting on the possibility of his audiences in the US and UK not understanding the ethnic contours of Kenyan political organisation and mobilisation.

Speaking at Chatham House, for example, the DP categorically stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta picked the Cabinet based purely on his preferences and whims and that he had no hand in it at all.

His foreign audiences may have had little or no knowledge about the coalition formed by his United Republican Party (URP) and President Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA), which would form the government in 2013 on a 50-50 sharing of Cabinet spoils. They also may not have been aware that URP and TNA collapsed themselves into Jubilee Party for 2017 General Elections and was re-elected.

But even with the first-hand knowledge of that, the DP denied that he had a role in Cabinet formation and, therefore, equally shares responsibility for what may not have gone right with the government.

Answering questions about perceived lapses by the Jubilee administration, Ruto was most eloquent in taking credit for what the regime got right’ — such as infrastructure development and social safety net programmes — but repeatedly blamed the President for all the lapses: “He is the President. He made the appointments; I did not.”

Skewed ethnic mosaic

But while he, cynically, took advantage of his hosts and the televised audience organised for him by telling the transparent unthruths with a straight face, he did not succeed in fooling his fellow Kenyans and others who know better. And these falsehoods are bound to return to haunt him at some point, when he is challenged on the same in Kenya.

Without delving into the URP-TNA power sharing pacts, it is easy to map out Ruto’s hand in public service appointments since 2013. For instance, the 2013 Cabinet line-up had a clearly skewed ethnic mosaic. It heavily featured a high concentration of Ruto’s ethnic compliment than any other community’s representation in key dockets. Even the President did not pick so many of his tribesmen for the Cabinet slots, sharing those due to him more broadly in terms of regional dispersal and ethnic balance.

At other centres of state power, Ruto loyalists from the URP axis called the shots too, especially in Parliament, where other state largesse in senior civil service, diplomatic and parastatal appointments are vetted, approved or rejected and determined, and — tellingly — even at State House. Who lobbied, recommended, shortlisted and personally presented the names of those Ruto loyalists for appointment?

The DP may mislead those who do not know him but lies, like Karma, have a tendency to catch up to collect their debts. He should repent and publicly apologise to Kenyans for exposing the office of the Deputy President to disrepute and ridicule.