There’s need to disabuse DP’s not-so-truthful claims abroad

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto gives a speech at the Chatham House in London.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Sammy Kwinga

Political scientist

What you need to know:

  • The Deputy President did not succeed in fooling his fellow Kenyans and others who know better.
  • These falsehoods are bound to return to haunt him at some point, when he is challenged on the same in Kenya.

During his tour abroad over the past week, Deputy President William Ruto repeatedly showed he will hesitate to tell a whopper. Dr Ruto was readily willing to tell — and repeat — a blatant lie that he had no role in Cabinet appointments in 2013 and 2017. He was, apparently, counting on the possibility of his audiences in the US and UK not understanding the ethnic contours of Kenyan political organisation and mobilisation.

