Disability not an excuse to beg for political seats; let us fight for them

As the 2022 General Election approaches, the smarter politicians are mobilising, strategising and plotting to win power. They are not sitting pretty waiting to be nominated to the Senate, National Assembly or county assemblies.

The import of political power cannot be overemphasised. Those with it make weighty decisions as to who gets what, how and when and determines the destiny and quality of life of the people at all levels of government.

Persons with disabilities must now plan and storm appropriate decision-making and planning forums; else, historical injustices and marginalisation against them won’t end.

But why beg for what you can work for?

Persons with disabilities have the key to most of their challenges. Building on Kwame Nkrumah, Mao Zedong said: “A hen can sit on an egg but not lay a chick; what hatches into a chick is the force of life inside the egg itself.”

Political power

He said outsiders like government, civil society and even neighbours can only provide an enabling environment. Relying on tokenism, like being nominated, has proved futile. Affirmative action, though good and recommended, is a stop-gap measure.

Persons with disabilities must, of necessity, therefore, conspire for a different pathway to real political power. And they will find men and women to motivate and instigate them.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt made history in that, despite being in a wheelchair, he midwifed and led America out of the Great Depression. FDR, he of “I have a deal with Americans”, was US president for more than two terms and died while writing a speech that inaugurated the United Nations.

Back home, Dr Ellon Willis Wameyo was MP for the greater Mumias constituency for 20 uninterrupted years! Under his stewardship, Mumias Sugar Company, for instance, flourished and farmers had money in their pockets.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi Wetung’ula has not only done a sterling job but traversed the rough terrain of the constituency to win a second term in a wheelchair. He has now set his eyes on the Nairobi gubernatorial post.

Start early

Persons with disabilities must start early; identify suitable wards and constituencies, including counties where they can run, package and brand themselves for the battle royale come 2022.

Effective running for an elective position is not a walk in the park. They will need every support, hence serious planning, an all-inclusive turnaround strategy and superb organisational acumen.

They must assemble working and winning teams and mobilise the necessary wherewithal — finances, media networks, security, name it. Good things come at a prize and the political arena is not a holy ground! No naivety here. They must prepare adequately and carry the hunting knife and not the begging bowl.

The government, its development partners, civil society, political parties, electoral commission and individual financiers should come in and support persons with disabilities in their quest for political emancipation. Working with disabled persons organisations, they should set up a special fund to support aspirants with disabilities.

Other ways of support include capacity building in areas such as packaging and branding for an all-encompassing agenda, mentorship, training in leadership and management , effective use of media, benchmarking and advocacy skills, development and election logistics and the related dynamics .

Whether they win or lose, their vying alone will send a powerful message about their thirst for political power. It will be a big shot the arm for public awareness on disability and their political consciousness.

Lastly, their victory and physical presence in office will help other lawmakers to look at policies, plans and budgets through disability “lenses”. It has the prospective to strengthen and enhance disability-inclusive public policy and inclusive planning and budgeting and improve the socioeconomic and political fortunes of this segment of the population.

