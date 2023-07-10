Diluting graft law dangerous path for Kenya

Today’s commemoration of the annual African Anti-Corruption Day, themed “The African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC), 20 years after, Achievements and Prospects”, calls for reflection on progress in the fight against corruption. It serves as a timely reminder of the urgent need to actualize anti-corruption commitments, as signed in the AUCPCC, two decades ago.

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003 (ACECA), enacted in the same year as AUCPCC, has been a crucial pillar in Kenya’s struggle against the scourge. However, recent proposals by MPs attacking the law will undermine the progress in combating corruption and pose a grave threat to the principles of justice and accountability in the country.

Homa Bay MP Peter Opondo Kaluma has proposed the purging of Section 64, which bars corruption and economic crimes convicts from holding public office. And his Mbeere North colleague, Geoffrey Ruku, has tabled an amendment to Sections 45(2) (b) and (c) of the ACECA, proposing to decriminalise failure to follow procurement guidelines.

Corruption

Mr Kaluma’s argument that a convicted person will have already served their punishment, and so the 10-year ban on holding public office is unjust, is a cunning ruse as it conveniently ignores the immense damage caused by corruption and its lasting repercussions on society. Besides, there is no way to confirm that the convicts are reformed; and even if they are, there are many qualified deserving Kenyans who can fill those offices.

Further, Kaluma’s proposal is an affront to the provisions of Chapter 6 of the Constitution, specifically Article 73, which demands that authority assigned to a state officer be exercised in a manner that brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office and promotes public confidence in the office.

The amendments are also a violation of Articles 75 (3) and 99(2) (h). The former disqualifies persons dismissed from office on grounds of violating the integrity provisions in Chapter 6 from holding any other state office. The latter disqualifies individuals found, in accordance with any law, to have misused or abused a public office or in any way contravened Chapter Six from being elected a member of Parliament.

Public trust

ACECA was enacted to tackle the pervasive issue of corruption that has plagued the nation for decades. It was a milestone in the country’s efforts to restore public trust in the government and hold those in power accountable for their actions. Section 64 of the law serves as a potent deterrent, a stern warning to those tempted to exploit national resources for personal gain.

By proposing its deletion, Kaluma seems to have forgotten the countless lives shattered, dreams crushed and communities left impoverished by the greed of some corrupt public servants. The 10-year ban on holding public office was a faint attempt at restoring faith in the system, to shield the innocent from being subjected once more to the manipulations of those who had betrayed their trust.

If the 13th Parliament were to pass the ‘Kaluma Bill’, the floodgates of impunity would swing wide open. Corrupt convicts would parade through the corridors of power, assuming positions of authority and influence, further eroding the delicate balance between right and wrong. It would also embolden individuals with a history of corruption to seek power, knowing that they can exploit their positions for personal gain without fear of repercussions.

Moreover, the memories of countless whistleblowers, who risked their lives to expose corruption, would be tarnished and rendered futile. Fear would grip the hearts of those who dared to stand up against wrongdoing as the knowledge that their tormentors could easily ascend to positions of power hang heavily over them.

Tampering with the afore-mentioned sections of the anti-graft law would be a grave mistake for Kenya. The former is crucial in promoting leadership and integrity ensuring that corruption or economic crimes convicts are disqualified from holding public office, and the latter is key in promoting transparency, accountability and adherence to due process in public procurement processes.

Constitutional provisions

Furthermore, if ACECA and other anti-corruption laws will be watered down through malevolent proposals, the country’s international reputation and its ability to attract foreign investment will be jeopardised. Investors are unlikely to have confidence in a country where corruption convicts are allowed to hold public office.

The Legislature should actually be working towards strengthening anti-corruption laws and mechanisms such as comprehensive legislation to address conflict of interest, wealth declaration and whistleblower protection and harmonise all laws to the letter and spirit of the constitutional provisions on leadership and integrity. The focus should be on creating a system that promotes transparency, accountability and good governance, not one that enables and rewards an individual who acts in the contrary.

The fight against corruption requires unwavering commitment, and Parliament must firmly reject any attempt at diluting the legislation designed to tackle it. The Legislature must prioritise the interests of the Kenyan people and protect the integrity of public office by rejecting any attempt at weakening the nation’s anti-corruption laws.