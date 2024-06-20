Digital uprising raises ethical questions

A digital uprising, primarily on Twitter, became a formidable force as Kenyans shared MPs’ and other politicians’ contact details, urging fellow citizens to send messages demanding the rejection of the Finance Bill 2024.

This initiative, alongside calls for mass action, applied significant pressure on the government, ultimately leading to the removal of some of the most punitive taxes from the Bill. This was a remarkable achievement, showcasing the power of collective action and digital mobilisation.

However, the movement has since taken a troubling turn. Some Kenyans have been sharing personal contact details of politicians’ family members, leading to harassment and bullying. This is not only unethical but also counterproductive.

In our fight for justice, it is crucial to distinguish between holding public officials accountable and infringing on the rights of innocent individuals.

No one’s family should suffer due to his/her political actions. Targeting family members can alienate potential supporters who might fear similar retaliation.

Bullying and harassment

It is possible that some relatives of the politicians do not support the Finance Bill themselves. Moreover, people with malicious intent might exploit this tactic to spread false information or settle personal scores.

Our quest for justice and government accountability must remain focused and principled. According to the Kenyan constitution, the right to privacy is protected, and personal data should not be misused (Article 31). This includes safeguarding against the unwarranted sharing of contact details and personal information.

Let us continue to demand fair policies and hold our leaders accountable, but we must do so with integrity and respect for all individuals.

By steering clear of tactics that involve bullying and harassment, we preserve the credibility and moral high ground of our movement.

Injustice should never be fought with injustice; rather, our actions should exemplify the very principles of fairness and respect that we seek from our leaders.