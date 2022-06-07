Digital literacy project sows seeds of prosperous future

The global digital economy has developed swiftly. World Bank data shows over 50 per cent of the world’s GDP might be digitalised this year as demand for digital products and services surpasses expectations.

According to UNCTAD’s “Digital Economy Report 2021”, data flows and digital technologies, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and other internet-based services are evolving exponentially.

It is under this cloud of digital optimism that Kenya finds itself, with the country eager to join global giants in ICT by strengthening its local capacity. This ideal of making Kenya a global digital hub is hinged upon the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP), fronted by the Ministry of Information Communication and Technology (ICT), under the ICT Authority.

Started in 2013, DLP has ensured that Grades 1-3 pupils can use digital technology and communication tools in learning with an overarching objective of transforming learning in Kenya into a 21st Century education system. The authority has distribute devices in over 22,000 schools countrywide with over 1.2 million devices in the hands of learners. The government has connected over 22,000 public schools with electricity and trained ICT teachers.

Over 90,000 teachers trained

When the programme started, over 90,000 teachers undertook training on how to handle the devices and teach children on the new technologies. Today, 228,000 teachers have been trained.

Instructively, content developed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has been embedded in these devices.

The authority is now looking forward towards embarking on phase two of the programme, which will target Grades 4-6 pupils. The phase will also prioritise internet connectivity for schools, which will enable better utilisation of the devices by both teachers and learners. The ICT Authority also plans to distribute laptops to teachers and learners. To spur industrialisation, the second phase will aim to encourage local manufacturers to develop these devices.

Competencies in technology

If we are to equip our children from an early age with the required competencies in technology, they will be able to participate competitively in the global job market. DLP has been bringing to life what we are as a country: We are digital and were are on our way to embracing a knowledge-based economy.

This digital plan will help our economy to be more efficient, dynamic and innovative while creating wealth through industrialisation. A society that is technologically empowered will produce cadres who can push product innovation and customisation that will set us up as a global economic player. In such a society, there will be a greater role for human capital.

The ICT Authority has created a portal to track the installation and also the inventory of these devices in every public school. All one needs to do is to go to digischool.go.ke and type the name of the school and you will be able to know when the devices were taken to the school and their serial numbers.



