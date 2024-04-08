Digital innovation opens doors

Of late, Kenyans have witnessed workshops and other initiatives organised across the country where youth can gain valuable knowledge and expertise in digital innovation.

The government has committed to investing significantly in digital innovation programmes, providing free training to equip young people with the necessary skills to thrive in this evolving landscape. These events present a unique opportunity for youths to acquire skills that are in high demand in the job market, ultimately paving the way for them to earn a sustainable income.

It is encouraging that President William Ruto is actively involved in creating online job opportunities for the youth, aiming to reduce unemployment rates and promote economic growth.

With a goal of expanding the digital economy, the government is working towards providing a platform where young Kenyans can showcase their talents, offer services and earn a living through online platforms and digital entrepreneurship.

A perfect example is Remotask, where one performs tasks for clients based abroad while within the country.

As we navigate the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4iR), having missed the others, the youth should embrace digital innovation, tap opportunities in the digital space and leverage these advancements to create economic opportunities for themselves. “Finya computer itoe dollar (click the computer and earn dollars)” is very realistic.

The digital space offers limitless possibilities—from e-commerce to digital marketing, app development and remote work. By honing their skills and staying up-to-date on technological advancements, young individuals can position themselves as valuable assets in the digital economy, opening doors to new avenues for economic success.

One of the key advantages of digital innovation is its ability to break down traditional barriers that hinder economic growth. Through online platforms, young entrepreneurs can easily reach a global audience and promote their products and services beyond the borders. That not only expands market opportunities but also fosters collaborations with international partners, hence a more interconnected and thriving business ecosystem.

The digital economy is not only characterised by flexibility and adaptability that allows one to explore diverse career paths and income streams but also embracing digital innovation empowers the youth to be proactive in creating opportunities for themselves rather than wait for traditional employment avenues and, in most cases, a career that they studied in college to materialise.



