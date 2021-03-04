Digital Covid vaccine passports will perpetuate discrimination

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck…definitely, it is a duck. Clamour for digital vaccine passports globally is taking root with countries like Denmark leading calls. A vaccine passport is an immunization record, proof that a person has been inoculated against a certain virus or disease.

Mandatory vaccinations for travel is not a new concept, frequent travellers probably have a yellow immunization card to show proof of yellow fever vaccination.

Covid-19 vaccinations in Africa are at a minimum. Technically, more Africans and Asians will be locked out of the travel airspace for want of the digital vaccine passport. Against their freedom from discrimination and without any colour of right.

According to a BBC Senior Africa Correspondent; In Africa, the situation rekindles memories of the 1990s, when antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV/Aids was made in the United States. Even though the continent had a much bigger population of people infected with HIV, it took at least six years before the life-saving treatment could be available for Africans.

Twelve million people died in Africa from Aids-related complications in a decade, even as mortality in the US dropped drastically, according to analysis by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even the WHO acknowledges the principle of non-discrimination as espoused in economic, social and cultural rights. The principle of non-discrimination seeks “to guarantee that human rights are exercised without discrimination of any kind based on race, colour, sex, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status such as disability, age, marital and family status, sexual orientation and gender identity, health status, place of residence, economic and social situation”. According to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, General Comment No. 20, Non-discrimination in economic, social and cultural rights; 2009.

Bottlenecks in Implementing Digital Vaccine Passports

Firstly, there exists global inequality in distribution of vaccines and the West leads in the distribution and this skewed process riddled with biases cannot make the requirement of possessing a digital passport for travel fair to developing and third world countries facing financial and logistical handicaps.

Hoarding by wealthy nations, funding shortfalls, regulations and cold chain requirements have slowed the process of rolling out the vaccines. "The world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure and the price will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the poorest countries," warned WHO head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Calls for equity have been growing. Close to 40 million doses have been administered in at least 49 higher-income countries, compared to just 25 doses given in just one of the lowest-income countries, according to Dr Tedros. "Not 25 million, not 25,000, just 25," he said, without saying which country. Western vaccines are yet to be administered in Kenya.

Secondly, there are new Covid strains emerging and therefore a previous vaccination for the older strain would not make the patient safe for travel. Several variants of the covid-19 virus, example SARS cov-2 coronavirus are now emerging therefore requiring a different vaccine. Vaccinations are voluntary and some people do not want the vaccines thus a possibility of some vaccines expiring is indeed real.

Lastly, underlying health conditions and allergies may bar some from taking the vaccine in what medics call anaphylaxis cases. Notably though, all vaccinations have side effects; the most common ones for Pfizer, BioN Tech and Moderna are Injection site pain and/or redness or swelling Fatigue, Headache, Muscle pain, Chills, Joint pain, Fever and Nausea.

Laws on Discrimination

The Black’s Law Dictionary, 10th Edition definition is that it is: “the effect of a law or established practice that confers privileges on a certain class or that denies privileges to a certain class because of race, age, sex, nationality, religion or disability.” Alternatively, it is “Differential treatment; especially a failure to treat all persons equally when no reasonable distinction can be found between those favoured and those not favoured”.

The Constitution of Kenya, 2010 at Article 27 provides for equality and freedom from discrimination.

“(4) The State shall not discriminate directly or indirectly against any person on any ground, including race, sex, pregnancy, marital status, health status, ethnic or social origin, colour, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, dress, language or birth.

(5) A person shall not discriminate directly or indirectly against another person on any of the grounds specified or contemplated in clause (4).”

Calls in support for digital passports allege it will revive the aviation industry. But, should it be at the altar of human rights? Stay alive to the fact that digital passports vaccine is indeed a ploy perpetuate discrimination on the basis of the vaccinated against the non-vaccinated to deny them the opportunity to travel the world; when all the odds to access the vaccines are skewed in favour of the West.

Accordingly, the notion of access to travel on the basis of your health status is not a problem; discrimination arises when some countries have access to the vaccines while others do not due to their geo-positions and financial status.