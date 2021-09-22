Digging deeper into history can defuse conflict

The complex conflict in Ol Moran, Laikipia County, can be traced to the pre-colonial period. Then, such conflict was over trivial issues like the stealing of cattle, which was regarded as a cultural practice. There were minimal killings and destruction of property in this epoch as they were governed by taboo values and controlled by the councils of elders of the neighbouring Samburu and Maasai communities.

Colonial infringement promoted the use of complex weapons, which led to the paradigm shift of conflict, making it somewhat intractable. The boundaries drawn by the colonialists hampered the pastoral movements of communities. The closure of the Northern Frontier District worsened the situation as it galvanised marginalisation, underdevelopment and unequal distribution of resources.

At the onset of Independence, conflicts in this area involved militia. Political leaders aligned themselves with various ethnic oligarchies, exacerbating the conflict.

Weapons for pastoralists

The provision of weapons by the government to pastoral communities in the name of protecting themselves and their livestock worsened the situation. Some of the militia acquired arms from the neighbouring failed states.

The post-colonial government was just a continuum of policies from the colonialists. The marginalisation of northern Kenya is an issue experienced in the contemporary period and also a skewed allocation of resources. Most of the youth in the herders’ communities are uneducated and unempowered.

This conflict was exacerbated by the scarcity of natural resources — water and pasture. Most of the herders have invaded the area for that reason. But cattle rustling has taken divergent dynamics from cultural practice to commercialisation, propelled by a business coalition of traders and bandits.

The morans (youth) had acquisitive power from the council of elders and some politicians. But in recent times, the council of elders has been stripped of its powers, losing control over the morans. Of late, moranism has taken a different direction in banditry, which entails the robbing of travellers, attacks on neighbouring communities, destruction of property and killings. The bandits supply cattle to the business people in return for money.

Incitement

The trajectory of conflict has further been exacerbated by politicians, who incite communities in Ol Moran Sub-County against one another.

The situation in Ol-Moran has been wrongly attributed to the heightened political temperature ahead of the 2022 General Election. No. It is a symptom of an underlying condition that requires the government’s attention lest it cancerously spread to neighbouring communities, such as those in Samburu and Isiolo counties.

In a heterogeneous society, conflict is inevitable, but the margin can be controlled. The government should not look at the superficial causes of the conflict but dig deep and unravel the bona fide issues that are a thorn in the flesh of the residents.



