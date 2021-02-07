Call for dialogue on schools crisis

Following the skyrocketing cases of indiscipline in learning institutions, all the attention seems to be centred on the plight of the girl-child as opposed to both sexes.

This, in turn, cultures the idea of neglect in boys’ minds, which may be confirmed in the category of the schools razed so far.

Reasons for the unrest that have been put forth include teachers who harshly punish learners; destabilised routines due to the prolonged closure of schools over Covid-19; alcohol and drug abuse by the learners; lack of proper channels to let off emotions for learners; mental ill-health due to the long break; poor parenting and school-related stress.

Others include condensed school term dates, hence pressure on learners to grasp many concepts in a short time; teachers who are ill-equipped for the learners’ behaviour after nine months out of school; exposure to bad content through use of electronic gadgets used during e-learning; lack of emphasis on guidance and counselling; pressure to complete the harnessed syllabus and ‘exam fever’.

Blame game

One can clearly notice a pattern with an element of blame game with a tinge of push and pull from those charged with management of education — from the parents to students and other entities.

Stakeholders have also proposed the following as measures to avert this quagmire: Review of the legislation (Children Act) to reintroduce corporal punishment; abolishing boarding schools; profiling unruly learners by the police; strengthening guidance and counselling in learning institutions; and public education spearheaded by Nacada on alcohol and substance abuse.

Others are legislation that imposes heavy punishment on drug traffickers; code of conduct for students with consequences of delinquency; prevent indisciplined students from joining other schools; and deploying chaplains in school.

While the directive by the Education ministry to school boards of management to urgently convene meetings to address the unrest, there is a need for a serious national dialogue on the challenges.

Dr Jairo is an education policy expert and education administrator. jomulako@gmail.com.