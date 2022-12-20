Dherok P. O. Omolo: Involving MPs in hiring of teachers plain buffoonery

Don’t say I didn’t warn you: Allowing MPs close to the process of identifying, registering, recruiting and promoting a teacher is buffoonery.

This closeness that politicians are forcing will, in a short while, weaken our education system and create unmatched higher levels of insecurity in us who are of the “noble profession”.

In the past few weeks, we have witnessed advertisements, in the form of posters, memos and videos on social media, of certain MPs calling upon the unemployed teachers in their constituencies to attend registration exercises to be facilitated by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Even more disturbing, the only major qualifications for that is the teacher’s national ID and voter’s details as proof of being a resident of the constituency.

The function of hiring and promoting teachers is cardinal and should be left to TSC and its agents. TSC is mandated to ensure open, fair and transparent recruitment.

By associating with politicians, that role is jeopardised. To avoid the creation of high levels of uncertainty around the key workforce issues, we must shun involving MPs in the identification, registration, recruitment and promotion of teachers. The Constitution, which created TSC under Articles 237(1) and 248 (2), is clear on its role.

During the interviews, TSC and the school’s board of management have one-on-one interactions with applicants. A subject specialist directly assesses the suitability of a candidate.

The decision is the responsibility of a panel guided by the rules as outlined by TSC. The shortlisted are given equal space and marks awarded accordingly. Teacher recruitment must be desalinated from impurities that are toxic to openness, fairness and transparency.

Negotiated nationally

Unlike in the health sector, whose functions are devolved to the county governments, teachers are under the national government—save for early childhood development and education (ECDE).

Teachers’ terms of work and conditions are negotiated nationally; they are not regional, as is the case with health. Their unions negotiate with the employer, TSC. It is the responsibility of TSC to use its records and maintain an adequate and equitable distribution of teachers within the country.

Since not all politicians would access and influence TSC with the same magnitude, what would happen to a region whose MP is disinterested in meddling with TSC?

Who tells the politicians that in their area they have teachers who could handle all the subjects? Suppose all the teachers are trained to handle one subject. The teacher delocalisation policy was not abandoned for localisation.

Legislators have the tendency of blackmailing commissions and agencies for their selfish gain. Kenyans, and TSC, must stand against their threats to officials and statutory bodies. TSC is independent of parliamentarians.

We must protect teachers from ridicule by telling them to avoid getting involved in political activities, for theirs is a noble profession, not allow politicians to use the voter’s card and loyalty in rewarding a teacher. Teaching should remain the noble profession that it has always been. Let the politicians stay away from it.