Let devolution stories cover every aspect

County governments have faced many challenges. Talk of corruption, county assembly brawls, governor ousters and county staff strikes, among other bottlenecks... For bringing all that to light, the media deserve praise.

However, how much does the media report about development in the counties? It’s becoming easier to identify a county or governor by a scandal rather than a development amenity.

Yes, evil exists in the county governments and must be rebuked for devolution to function. But that should not bury the good that counties are doing. Almost all the big stories from the counties are negative — money laundering, poor services, power tussles and so on. Little attention is given to local industrialisation, climate change mitigation and infrastructure development.

From this, the public is gradually developing a negative attitude about devolution. The citizens have begun to imagine counties as a way of pocketing taxpayers’ money instead of promoting development. This imbalanced coverage on devolution has created an unhealthy mindset among citizens regarding devolution.

Achievements of devolution

Devolution being one of the best systems of governance, our media should be at the forefront of educating the citizens, reporting development and doing oversight. Devolution has made at least everyone to have a ‘taste of government’ but they must get it right from their main information provider: Mainstream media.

The public need to know more of the achievements than weaknesses of devolution. Let them also know what is devolved and what is not so that governors are not unfairly blamed for what is not their responsibility. The public should understand the devolved powers and resources and how they affect them.

Let the citizens see how devolution has improved their day-to-day life. They should be made aware that, despite its challenges, devolution benefits them. The media must do that job.