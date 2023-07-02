Despite pledge to depersonalise politics, Wamuchomba’s ordeal negates vow

Reports that the top leadership of the Kenya Kwanza coalition is making life difficult for Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba are not only inappropriate but also undemocratic.

Wamuchomba's troubles seem to have begun when she spoke out against Finance Bill 2023/24, which has since become law after President William Ruto assented to it on June 26. The National Assembly passed the Bill with a majority of 184 Kenya Kwanza Alliance MPs, with 88 in opposition. Wamuchomba was probably the only Kenya Kwanza Alliance MP to vote against the bill. She described it as punitive, oppressive and scandalous as she called on the Kenya Kwanza government to listen to the cries of the citizens regarding the Bill.

For her stance and defiance, Wamuchomba has had no rest. Her constituency has suddenly become the favoured centre of all sorts of national government development initiatives and projects.

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua visited the constituency on June 18, 2023, to officiate at a farmers' field day. The field day may have lasted just one day for the farmers, but not for one Kago Wa Lydia, a former MP for the area, whose field day seems to be continuing with good tidings and no end in sight.

Attracts aid

In a country where the politics of handouts and not planned and participatory development that addresses the priorities and needs of the people is the basis on which individuals are elected as representatives, the former MP has become the magnet field that attracts aid, cash, gifts, donations and all manner of in-kind contributions whose recipients are expected to shift their allegiance and loyalty from Wamuchomba to him.

With efforts to undermine and tame Wamuchomba in full swing, churches in Githunguri are likely to receive free donations in the coming days and months, just like the thanksgiving and prayer services that have dominated the political scene since the conclusion of the 2022 elections.

But these machinations against Wamuchomba fly in the face of the Kenya Kwanza Brigade's pledge and commitment to "strengthen leadership, accountability and 'depersonalise politics'".

In the foreword to the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto titled "Why I am running for President", President Ruto declared that "the election ahead of us is a crucial one. We have three issues on the ballot and how we make our choices will determine whether Kenya moves forward or backwards. My first agenda is to defend our constitution.

For the better part of three years, my opponents have subjected us to an absurd process designed to confuse Kenyans into voting for the restoration of an imperial presidency, backed by a court of tribal chiefs who will supervise the judiciary, control the legislature and diminish our Bill of Rights'.

He went on: "We must ask ourselves whether we want to go from an election to political infighting or focus our energies on getting our economy and development agenda back on track".

As the hard tackle with Wamuchomba shows, Kenya Kwanza appears to have moved on from the 2022 elections to more political battles, this time not against the party and its stalwarts by real or perceived opponents, but by its own leadership against members.

Accusing the Jubilee administration of which he had been a part, albeit with numerous instances of persecution and isolation, the then Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate accused the regime that had all but excluded him from the inner sanctums of power as "a system where culpability for crimes depends on which side of the political divide one is on. One could be accepted by simply crossing over to the correct side".

Pledging to uphold and respect the Constitution, the President observed that: “As your President, I will want neither the power to persecute my political opponents nor the means to shield my allies and friends.

It is my solemn pledge to Kenyans that no judge or Inspector General, Director of DCI or Director of Public Prosecutions or any official in the criminal justice system will ever receive a call from William Ruto regarding a matter before them.

Yet as things stand, Wamuchomba seems to have been presumed guilty as charged because of the perceived side of the political divide she supposedly voted with on the Finance Bill 2023/24.

Despite the pledges and commitments by the Kenya Kwanza leadership to “depersonalise politics”, Wamuchomba’s ordeal negates such vows, a clear confirmation that old habits die hard.

The golden rule that one should treat others the way one would want to be treated seems to have been thrown out through the window before memories of how those who claim to have been (mis)treated faded.