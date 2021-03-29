Despite his flaws, Magufuli blazed the trail for other leaders in Africa

President John Pombe Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Magufuli waves as he attends a ceremony marking the country's 58th independence anniversary at CCM Kirumba stadium in Mwanza on December 9, 2019.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Salim Lone

Tanzania’s cashew nuts, among the best in the world, are the lifeblood of the country’s hard currency exports. But as is depressingly common in Africa, the farmers were struggling as middlemen skimmed off their income.

