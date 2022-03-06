Desalinate the salty seawater for drinking

For decades, Kenya has been listed among water-scarce countries. This is because some parts of the country fall in the arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL), which experience minimal rainfall. In other parts of the country, where water sources are available, the authorities have not exploited them fully.

Many Kenyans believe that the country has failed to exploit the various water resources that can sustain agriculture through irrigation and also provide adequate potable water for domestic use. For instance, the coastal region, which includes the counties of Mombasa, Kwale and Lamu, have a history of inadequate water and the Mombasa Island towns are famous for cart-pushing water vendors because the water supply there is inadequate.

These counties could comfortably address the water shortage phenomenon by exploiting the Indian Ocean waters for use through desalination.

Desalination is the process of removal the salinity (saltiness) of the seawater to make it palatable through various chemical processes. Although many might find it prohibitive due to the high cost of putting up desalination plants, the counties, assisted by the national government, can easily do this and remove the perennial water shortages that affect this region every time a dry spell sets in.

All that is required is suitable locations to put up the desalination project through acquisition of land — and the coast region is not short of available land spaces. The effort by the Kwale county government to put up a desalination plant should be encouraged. The route they are taking is the right one.

Rain-fed agriculture

Identifying investors who are willing to put up substantial amounts of money in this expensive venture is always the hardest part. Kwale has already done it and should be supported by the national government through the Water ministry.

Kenyans have, for a long time, relied on rain-fed agriculture without thinking outside the box. Boreholes, water pans and roof catchment have been the other alternatives to quench increasingly high demand of this valuable commodity in a rapidly growing population in both urban and rural areas.

Just like the construction of water dams countrywide to meet the country’s water needs and the generation of electricity, water acquired through desalination at the coast could be a big economic resource because they can distribute it to neighbouring counties like Machakos and Kitui at a fee.

That would also solve the problem of human-wildlife conflict arising from animal invasions from the surrounding game sanctuaries year in, year out. Besides, wild animals often die for lack of enough drinking water during the dry season.

Most developed countries have exploited their seas and oceans to harvest water for their citizens. The national government should support this effort for the coastal region to produce adequate water for use and distribution to upcountry counties.