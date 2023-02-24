Deployment of KDF soldiers could help contain banditry

The deployment of the Kenya Defense Forces in banditry-prone regions of Kenya could be the game changer that has been elusive.

There is something admirable about the discipline that comes with being a soldier.

The free for all scenario in the troubled parts of Kenya where bandits have run amok can only be contained by people who are highly disciplined.

This does not mean that the police are indisciplined. Rather, the kind of training the police undergo cannot be compared to what happens in the armed forces.

Although the police have tried their best, the resilience that is required in pursuit of the bandits is beyond police training.

When it comes to arms, it has emerged that bandits have some sophisticated weaponry. The armed forces are the repository of all manner of arms.



Indeed, it is only the armed forces that can surpass the firepower that the bandits possess. Other than disarmament, the army's superior weaponry is essential in subduing the marauding bandits.

When police officers overstay at a station, corruption sets in. So, even in bandit-prone areas, this problem rears its head. It is not farfetched to presuppose that some police officers may be in collusion with the organisers of the bandit activities to frustrate the success of the government.

This problem would not occur with soldiers whose base is the barracks. And even if the barracks are within the problem area, the armed forces operate in such a way that there is very minimal interaction with the locals unless they are on duty.

Thus, armed forces-led intervention in bandit-prone areas would not be distracted by such.

The expansiveness of the porous border between Kenya and Somalia can only be effectively manned by the armed forces, not the police.

In my view, this would make use of our uniformed soldiers more effectively.

After all, save for the keeping missions in other countries and the war against terrorists in Somalia, not much combat action involving soldiers happens.

Deploying soldiers on the border will keep our soldiers more engaged in what they are trained to do.

Furthermore, the experienced soldiers in keeping missions can be utilised in seeking peace among the warring communities.

Incorporating the armed forces in combating banditry will ensure that police officers are deployed in bandit-prone areas only as a support system to the soldiers and this will up the tempo of engagement with the bandits with a view to annihilating them altogether.