Deployment of KDF in North Rift is beacon of hope for victims of banditry

Banditry and cattle rustling have been rife in the North Rift region of Kenya for some time now. There has been untold suffering and irreparable loss due to these activities. Families have been displaced, lives lost and the destruction of property worth millions of shillings. The need for urgent intervention has been long overdue.

A section of the Kenyan army, recently renamed Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), has been deployed to the area to collaborate with security agents like the police to restore peace and security to the region.

The deployment of the Kenyan army to the North Rift region could not have come at a better time. Bandits have evolved into militia over time. Their modes of operations have also become more crude as their areas of enterprise expand. They have gone into carjackings, murder, drug and arms trafficking, money laundering and many more different types of crime.

President William Ruto’s decision to deploy the KDF might be in the interest of the citizens in the North Rift region. This move is aimed at curbing the activities of the bandits and cattle rustlers, who have been causing mayhem in the area. The deployment of the army is a clear indication that the government is looking for the best way to restore peace and stability to the region.

Cattle rustling

The government seems keen to end banditry and cattle rustling. If their proclamations in rallies are to be believed, they are working towards completely ending this threat.

The North Rift citizens deserve peace and security like any other citizen. The operation dubbed operation Fagia Ngoroko aims to achieve that.

Ngoroko is a term used to refer to militia like bandits. They have operated for years in the North Rift so they have the advantage of terrain and their brutality. This has seen them evade and even kill some of the police officers who have previously been deployed.

The deployment of the army is an excellent opportunity for the government to work hand in hand with traditional security agents like the police, and together, they can put an end to criminal activities in the area.

The Kenyan army has the resources, skills, and expertise to deal differently with the bandits and cattle rustlers. By working together, the army and traditional security agents have a better chance of restoring peace and security to the North Rift region.

It is important to note that the deployment of the army is not an end in itself. It is a means to an end. The deployment of the army is not a solution to the problem. It should be one of the steps. There is a need for sustained efforts to ensure that the criminal activities in the area are dealt with once and for all.

There is a need to introduce alternative sources of income and economic growth, especially to the younger generation who are not yet involved in crime. By offering alternatives, you take away the need to pursue the only known way to sustain their livelihoods.

Restoring peace





It should be the hope of all Kenyans that the KDF succeeds in restoring peace. The effects of banditry and cattle rustling flow into our day-to-day lives even if we are miles away from the source. News reports have indicated that even meat consumption in our homes might be contributing to the banditry and cattle rustling.

In a recent interview, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya outlined the lack of political goodwill in the previous administration to end the menace. It is up to the current administration to prove that it can be done. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has his work cut out for him in this mess. The KDF deployment is not his saving grace. It is an opportunity for him to rise to the task as he has claimed he can.

Kenyans have endured enough promises by governments. We need a win. While citizens should support government initiatives that are for the good, it is understandable that not many are convinced of this move. We have been failed by the government before. The people in the North Rift region have greatly failed for years.