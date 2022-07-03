Deploy master’s primary school teachers to JSS

Education increases knowledge, strengthens the mind and forms character. Education enables people to put their potential to optimum use. Education is also a type of reform for the human mind.

Nelson Mandela is quoted as saying that “education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” and also that “the power of education extends beyond the development of skills we need for economic success. It can contribute to nation-building and reconciliation”.

In the “Gachathi Report” of 1976, the National Committee on Education’s objectives and policies focused on redefining Kenya’s educational policies and objectives taking into consideration national unity and the economic, social and cultural aspirations of the people. Therefore, a policy such that teachers who further their studies move to a higher level should be considered.

Furthered their studies

There are many primary school teachers who furthered their studies and are master’s degree holders while others have PhDs. But they are still in primary schools. Let them use their knowledge and skills to teach in junior secondary school (JSS) as well as senior secondary school (SSS), to enhance the Curriculum-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Some master’s degree holders in primary school are assigned to teach lower primary classes. Because they advanced their knowledge, and some took out bank loans and sold their family land and other properties to get the academic qualification,it is prudent that they be deployed to a higher level so as to impart their knowledge to the country’s learners.

That will inspire the other teachers to pursue higher degrees if they haven’t done so. A country that does not value higher education cannot progress. We cannot achieve the Kenya Vision 2030 and other development goals without highly educated workers.