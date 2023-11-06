Dependency is addictive

There is a story doing the rounds on digital media of an American YouTuber who has drilled 100 boreholes in Africa, 52 of them in Kenya. It’s not verified but raises fundamental questions.

The post has elicited an interesting discourse online that I am sure will continue for days. Kenyans are not amused by it. They wonder how a foreigner can accomplish such a feat yet we have a huge national budget but nothing to show for it. Is it because half of it is misappropriated through the so-called budgeted corruption?

Some time back, I read about how government officials were unable to distribute donated mosquito nets due to lack of lunch facilitation. Some cannot conduct sensitisation on critical matters as there is no donor to foot the cost of conference venues. In some instances, we are unable to conduct research or a survey to gain more insights on issues affecting the citizens because we lack donor support.

But all this can somehow be done with the available resources if we really cared about our people. We have all the solutions for our problems. Until Africans take charge of their developments and economic agenda, the continent will continue reeling from unsustainable economies due to overdependence on aid. We should plan and cut our cloth according to our size. Let’s envision a continent that is beyond aid, with robust systems and self-reliant.

Africa has been receiving aid for decades; it should have gotten off its feet by now. But has it? It’s appalling that we still extend our begging bowl for more in this day and age.

The YouTuber is not performing miracles but doing what we have the ability to do with the right frame of mind and prudent use of our resources.