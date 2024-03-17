The Summit for Democracy was primed as a beacon of hope and rallying cry for freedom in the Biden administration

Double standards

Yet, as the curtains fall on each successive summit, it becomes increasingly evident that this event echoes American hubris and double standards.

Conceived in the aftermath of the tumultuous Trump era, the Summit for Democracy was meant to serve as a stark departure from its predecessor, a stage upon which President Biden could showcase his leadership on the global stage.

Resilient democracies

The theme for the 2023 Summit included an opportunity for world leaders to showcase progress made on their commitments to build more resilient democracies; announce new commitments and initiatives to build on that momentum; and underscore the effectiveness of collective action.

However, beneath the veneer of noble intentions lies a far more insidious agenda: the psychological posturing of the United States as the self-appointed commander-in-chief of the so-called "Democratic Camp", a move aimed at unnerving perceived adversaries like China and Russia.

Litany of challenges and criticisms

Since its inception, the Summit for Democracy has been plagued by a litany of challenges and criticisms, painting a damning portrait of American democracy in the eyes of the world.

The turnout—with a number of countries sending apologies after failing to attend, and Biden's speech barely registering a blip on the digital radar—speaks volumes about what analysts believe is the waning influence of the United States.

Polls reveal a growing sentiment of distrust towards American democracy, both at home and abroad, with many viewing the U.S. as a significant threat to global democratic ideals.

Even within its borders, the Summit for Democracy has faced fierce opposition, with lawmakers, experts, and media outlets alike denouncing it as empty rhetoric.

The very premise of the summit is called into question, as critics point to the arbitrary selection of participants—many of whom hail from non-democratic regimes—as evidence of its inherent hypocrisy.

As the third Summit for Democracy looms on the horizon, the cracks continue to widen. Despite its ostensible focus on future generations, the summit remains fixated on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ignoring the pleas of the international community for a more inclusive approach to addressing global crises.

In truth, the Summit for Democracy serves only to underscore the pin down of the US credibility and moral authority on the world stage.

By weaponising democracy as a political tool, the United States seeks to assert its dominance, dividing the world along arbitrary lines and sowing discord in its wake.

Principles of democracy

This brazen display of arrogance and self-interest not only betrays the principles of democracy but also undermines the very values it claims to champion.

In the end, the Summit for Democracy is revealed for what it truly is: a spectacle designed to mask the challenges of freedom and democracy.

Until the United States can reconcile its actions with its rhetoric, the true spirit of democracy will remain elusive, lost amidst the shadows of hypocrisy and hubris.