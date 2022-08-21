Democracy does not end at ballot box

As the political dust raised by the recent general election settles, a collective sigh of relief—punctuated by calls of dissatisfaction nonetheless—is being heard countrywide. After being treated to political razzmatazz for months on end, Kenyans have finally made their voice heard through the ballot.

The general conversation in the run-up to the elections and the manner in which the citizenry conducted themselves during and after the elections, as well as the general conduct of the electoral agency, point to a maturing democracy, a people and nation on the right path. With the election of new representatives comes the renewal of hope among the electorate. We are holding our breath, crossing our fingers, fasting and praying that the new leaders right our ship.

But we have been here before. We have cast our votes in the hope that the people we elected would lead us to the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel only for the void to get darker and our tread therein longer and perilous. But we have a chance to do things differently this time.

Democracy vests power entirely on the people. We went to the ballot and made our voice heard. Our second, and even more important responsibility, is to keep our elected representatives on their toes and see to it that they deliver on their campaign promises. One of the most potent avenues to do that is through community organising—simply, people coming together to address issues that matter to them. This can be at the ward level, within constituencies and counties and all the way to the national level. And this can be done through churches, unions, schools, social service groups and clubs.

In former US President Barack Obama’s memoir, Dreams From My Father, the importance of community organising is brought to the fore. The change we desire can only come through our involvement in the democratic process—from the ballot to demanding accountability.