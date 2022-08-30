Delayed Helb loans disrupt life on campus

This is not the first time disbursements of Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) money has been delayed. It is now almost the norm.

Helb was established in July 1995 to financially help needy students in institutions of higher learning. The funds are usually disbursed twice a year to Kenyan students who are 18 years and over and have the national ID card. College students depend on these funds to cater for their daily needs.

On April 23, when Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha released the 2021 KCSE results, 145,145 students qualified for university, up from the previous year’s 143,140. Most of them report to campus this week, which means their Helb loans should have been disbursed for their upkeep and other crucial needs.

But there have always been delays, making university students face a lot of challenges in their studies and campus life in general. To begin with, many freshmen have had to postpone joining university, despite attaining the minimum C+ grade, due to the delayed Helb money. Mind you, most universities demand to be paid at least 90 per cent of the fees before admission.

New norm

For continuing students, financial woes is the new norm. Besides paying tuition fees, lest studies are disrupted, one has to eat, pay rent and buy scholarly materials, among many other needs. This can cause depression. The student turns to abusing drugs to escape from reality.

According to research, almost 80 per cent of university students depend on study loans to make their life on campus bearable. Even then, the loan that students are awarded is sometimes too little amid the high cost of living.

It is high time the government and other stakeholders awoke from their slumber and faced the reality. They should ensure that the study loans applied for reflect in the respective student’s account. The same way Helb wants students to repay the loans without delay after completion of studies, so should they disburse the money early.



