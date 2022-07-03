Degree shame hurts diaspora

Politicians with questionable university degrees have been authenticated by the Commission for University Education (CUE), allowing them to vie in the August 9 elections, bringing into question how the apex of verifying, auditing and confirming whether foreign academic certificates are recognised in Kenya undertakes due diligence.

CUE chief executive, Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi, on June 6 wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) validating a Bachelor of Science in Management degree from Uganda’s Team University presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. Intriguingly, all that took one day.

Ordinarily, it would have taken even the most efficient and expeditious institution at least two working days. But the following day, IEBC cleared Sakaja to run for Nairobi governor on a UDA ticket!

When Kenyans in the diaspora apply for jobs, the prospective employer usually asks for four documents: Their passport with a valid visa, permanent residence address, police criminal record and fully authenticated academic documents. Some organisations then contact the issuing institution or the country’s authentication institution for verification.

Winnie Nyaga, a teacher in Hong Kong and member of Diaspora Educators of Kenya Association (Deka), narrated to me how she secured her job in the competitive Asian city. She said it took her four months of waiting through a thorough vetting.

Kenya leads Ghana and South Africa as having the highest number of teachers working in the diaspora. There is a dearth of science teachers worldwide but many unemployed ones in Kenya. What with its strong foundation in science, from primary school, through the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) programmes introduced in the educational system through the Unesco Stem Mentorship Programme in November 2014.

Such cases as Sakaja’s will immensely hurt Kenyans’ chances at getting jobs abroad.