Degradation of catchments is a threat to urbanisation

The Kenya Vision 2030 aims to ensure all Kenyans achieve a high quality of life in a newly industrialised country with a higher middle-income economic status. Kenya has realised a lower-middle-income economic status, enabling it to reach the take-off stage, especially when the economic benefits of the significant infrastructural facilities laid down in the past decade bear fruits.

As such national dreams are envisaged, water and sanitation remains a key enabler to powering urbanisation and job and wealth creation. Which is why attention has shifted to enhancement of relevant infrastructure with the highest investments in recent times. A newly industrialised upper middle-income economy has the assurance of universal coverage in water and sanitation rights to Kenyans.

Article 43 of the Constitution is clear on the provision of potable water and adequate sanitation services to all, an imperative to improvement of quality of life. Health as envisaged in the ‘Big Four’ is critical for a productive nation, thus the need to fast-track Kenya’s obligations on provision of universal coverage on water and sanitation to protect, promote and provide it in line with the 1976 International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

Notably, the rate of growth in coverage of water and sanitation is not progressing fast enough, compared to protuberant population growth in the cities and other urban centres and according to a desired standard to be certain that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for water and sanitation will be reached sooner rather than later.

Sustainable communities

According to the UN Habitat “State of the World Cities 2020” report, by 2030, countless local actions, the vast majority taken in cities or by city leaders, must collectively add up to a global shift toward a more sustainable future that reduces poverty, improves health outcomes, expands access to education and reduces carbon emissions, among other societal challenges. Universal coverage in water and sanitation will play a critical role in this regard.

Respectively, SDG 6 and 11 provide for universal coverage in water and sanitation as well as sustainable communities and cities. There is, therefore, need for a concerted effort among key actors to join hands in delivering such outcomes for sustainable living in the fast-growing urbanisation in the wake of adverse effects of climate change.

With the rapid urbanisation, most urban areas are faced with water and sanitation stress that is a threat to our economic development aspirations. With longer periods of dry taps and low levels of sanitation coverage, the quality and quantity of life is unfavourable, more so to women, girls and other vulnerable members of the society. Unless we change focus to not only enabling equitable sharing of the scarce water resource to a strong focus on reclamation and revitalisation of forest coverage, our country’s economic aspirations will be a mirage.