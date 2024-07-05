Deforestation is now a public health crisis

Of the 250,000 species of higher plants on our planet, 50,000 have been conclusively characterised as having medicinal properties, an industry estimated to be worth over $250 billion, and is growing at seven per cent annually.

Initially pushed to the margins of healthcare system, herbal medicine has had a huge rebirth in recent decades, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, where tropical diseases, like malaria, continue to afflict pain and anguish in vulnerable people.

The diminishing economic fortunes of our people and a scarcity of healthcare facilities, especially in rural Africa, have also fuelled the success of herbal medical enterprise, making it one strongly ingrained in a specific socio-cultural milieu and that trickles down to tribal communities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 70 to 80 per cent of our people rely on herbal medicine as their primary form of healthcare, and in some countries like Ethiopia and Burundi, the rate is even higher at 90 per cent. Some communities also see it as complementary. For instance, 76 per cent of members of Kenya's Kuku Ranch use herbal medicine in tandem with the western one.

Mostly herbal or plant-based, traditional medicine relies on the accessibility of plant resources. But deforestation poses a challenge. Since 1980s, FAO says fires; chopping down trees for agricultural, residential, and/or development purposes; unsustainable and/or illegal wood logging; and degradation due to climate change have destroyed an upward of 53 000 square miles of tropical forests.

And the numbers could even be higher. A recent World Wildlife Fund assessment found that globally, forest tracts the size of 48 football fields are destroyed every minute.

In Africa, the period between 2010 and 2020 saw a net annual forest loss of 3.94 million hectares, the highest deforestation rates of any global region. As a result, 33 per cent of Africa’s tropical vegetation is reportedly potentially threatened by extinction, while another third is considered rare.

During deforestation, medicinal plants are cut down in the process of clearing vegetation, and the habitats they grow in are fragmented, affecting plants’ dispersal, species interactions, and resource availability. Thus, the herbs are scarce or sometimes unavailable, a situation causing disequilibrium between demand and supply, hence pushing the cost of herbal medical care much higher.

In Nigeria, for instance, practitioners report that, in some regions, prices for traditional medical care increased by 50-100 per cent from 2018–22.

Other herbal medical practitioners have turned to more available but less effective plants for treating diseases, thus reducing the efficacy of treatment. Another important risk of deforestation is to pharmacological innovation.

Significant medical and pharmacological discoveries are continuously made through a greater understanding of biodiversity.

In fact, even in the Western world, a study says 40 per cent of the drugs behind the pharmacist’s counter are derived from plants that have been used for centuries, including today’s top 20 best-selling prescription drugs in the US.