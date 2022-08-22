Defections threat to plurality

After IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared him as the President-elect following the August 9 general election, William Ruto has taken to assuring Kenyans of his commitment to democracy. He also argued for an opposition that would ably check the excesses of the Executive, a belief that trails his strong antipathy for any schematised political ‘handshake’ deal with his archrival, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

However, Dr Ruto’s unforeseen but earnest starting point of swift elopements with elected representatives from the opposition and independent side— some 20 MPs so far— patently contradicts his pledge to promote opposition and plurality politics.

The poaching sounds like a move towards decisively stamping his political authority, particularly in the National Assembly and the Senate, with an absolute majority that would bring back the “tyranny of numbers” hegemony of the Jubilee regime, when he deputised President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The net effect of this tactic would then be the weakening of the other voices in Parliament while emboldening his side to do as he wishes—as was the case in the pre-Uhuru-Raila ‘handshake’ era, where toxic and hardline hubris reigned.

The argument that Ruto is just seeking cooperation to meet his agenda is absurd. How could it be true in an environment where the dust and dispute about the presidential election has not settled?

Again, if it were about building a bipartisan approach, he would have given priority to honourably engaging the party bosses instead of circularly ripping off and disorganising his competitor from below like someone looking for a sinister compliance.

DP Ruto himself was critically uncomfortable when President Kenyatta started engaging with the Raila-led opposition. His honeyed words of democracy should come with matching actions.