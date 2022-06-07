Defeating vile racism starts with you, me

Although Evagrius Ponticus, the Desert Fathers monk, gave us the ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ in AD 375, none, regrettably, feature racism. Yet, racism is dehumanising—a high form of wickedness. See, human beings have inherent dignities and equality—a divine mystery that no philosophy, science or religion has countered.

All attempts towards exercising superiority of a race over another have ended in tragedy. That’s why accounts of racism at The Alchemist are disgusting and disgraceful. It’s also an affront to Article 27 of the Constitution that prohibits discrimination.

It appears Kenya is regressing to the Colour Bar notoriety of colonial times. The Daily Nation cites the Consumer Federation of Kenya as affirming that about 20 cases of racism are lodged at its bureau every month. This is scandalous. Yet, it could just be a tip of the iceberg. Hundreds of cases could be going unreported; others too subtle to notice.

For instance, it’s widely known that some apartments in Nairobi bar black tenants. As do some supermarkets, high-end coffee shops and eateries. International organisations are comfortable awarding gigs to white consultants. To desire to construct a Jim Crow system in Kenya is a regrettable myopia. A misfortune. Jim Crow was a notorious racist system entrenched in America’s south in 1877-1965.

Racism is a twisted logic of apportioning superiority to one race over another. In constructing superiority-inferiority dynamic, the ideology is to institute domination and exploitation. That explains why slavery and colonisation reigned supreme.

Let’s face it. How do we, as Africans, estimate our self-worth? I’m still baffled as to why and how adults can be segregated, comply and still patronise such establishments. Are we accomplices in our own subjugation? Are we conditioned to tolerate crap? Why, for instance, the alleged segregated queues at The Alchemist have been tolerated for this long? Are we, as French philosopher Louis Althusser observed, been “interpellated” —made to accept an inferior, subservient place in society? Is an address too prestigious and delightful to warrant that we trade our dignity and worth?

Self-awareness and self-respect

That’s why to slay the racism monster requires self-awareness and self-respect. Emancipation starts from within. We must stop settling for less.

City authorities have closed The Alchemist. That’s a great start. However, accounts show that in 2014, the club was caught in the same heinous sin. They apologised. They have apologised again. But clearly, these apologies turn out to be empty mea culpa. They are meant to lull the court of public opinion, hoping folks will forget and move on. No, it shouldn’t be so. Institutionalised racism is moral malformation, viciousness and will make social and commercial enterprise untenable.

The public should be vigilant—document, name and shame perpetrators of racism. Public should also withdraw its social licence towards such businesses through boycotts; they’re unworthy of our dime. Authorities should also swiftly investigate and withdraw trading licences of racist enterprises.



