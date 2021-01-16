Deeper consultations needed when formulating agriculture policies

The agriculture sector is once again in the news, with various players being on a collision course instead of working together. This time round, the noise is coming from the leading sectors – tea, horticulture, sugar and coffee.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya is at the centre of the storm as he implements various critical policies to help in the attainment of the Agriculture Sector Transformation Strategy 2020-2030.

In the tea industry, the reforms targeting the multibillion sector have stirred a storm with multinational firms filing a petition to halt implementation of a new law that directs all the commodity produced in the country to be sold through the Mombasa auctions.

The big boys argue they have direct sales contracts, which will be jeopardised by the act and are calling for a reversal of the order.

On the other hand, smallholder tea farmers under the Kenya Tea Development Agency have welcomed the rules with the understanding that curtailing the powers of the giant tea firms will put more money in their pockets after decades of toiling without meaningful earnings. The farmers have been asked to forward views on elections of directors of respective tea factories as the new act seeks to wrestle control of marketing powers from the agency.

The laws acrimoniously passed through the legislative process, with KTDA unsuccessfully fighting tooth and nail to stop the changes through the courts and Parliament. So far, farmers are happy but the multinationals are unhappy. Some industry analysts have expressed concern about the sustainability of the new order, citing lack of stakeholder engagement in the development of a policy that works for all.

Now that the multinationals have gone to court, we can only wait to see what the next steps will be but whatever the outcome, it is important to have a policy framework that will improve earnings for all players, especially the smallholders numbering about 500,000.

At the beginning of the year, fresh produce associations lamented about the proposed laws on the Horticulture Development Authority as the ministry seeks to once again separate the firms that were collapsed to form the Agriculture and Food Authority. The organisations have called for a postponement of new tax laws arguing the sector, which has been hit hard by the outbreak of Covid-19, needs time to recover from losses and markets disruption.

From these two examples, it is obvious there is need for stakeholder engagement in policy framework formulation for development of regulations that enable players to move forward together.



