Deepening democracy in Kenya through dialogue

This week’s third People’s Dialogue Festival (PDF) is a true celebration of democracy in Kenya. Denmark has held similar events over the decades.

At the annual Folkemødet (the people’s meeting), over 100,000 citizens openly debate informally with top politicians and decision-makers from the media, private sector and civil society.

The discussions are informed by the values of human rights, democracy, gender equality and elimination of discrimination, as well as global issues like climate change, post-Covid-19 recovery and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kenya’s PDF brings together a wide and diverse array of political actors from across the political spectrum to dialogue on matters of public interest. There is much more that unites rather than divides Kenyans. Focusing on these points of convergence builds the right atmosphere to address areas of disagreement in a constructive manner.

Inspiring forum

Dialogue is at the heart of any vibrant, durable democracy. The festival is a credible and inspiring forum that will definitely promote dialogue between civil society and decision-makers and further democracy in the country. It is held the same week as the International Day of Democracy, which celebrates the system of democratic values like granting citizens the power and freedom in decision-making.

At the past two events, in 2019 and 2020, some 4,000 participants held discussions about how to make the country a better place for everyone. In a stratified society like Kenya’s, coupled with increasing scepticism for politics, the urgency of a stronger and more transparent connection between decision-makers and decision takers cannot be gainsaid.

Dialogue ensures active and meaningful engagement of different actors and citizens in public affairs. Indeed, the distinguishing feature of democracy is the extent to which governments open up to citizen involvement in public affairs and the space they give for them to hold it accountable.

There is a need for greater collaboration among leaders in both public and private sectors to deal with the underlying issues, develop answers to problems and move the country forward on a positive path of sustainable peace and development. A contrary path threatens to erase strides of development and may further entrench poverty and inequality, especially among the youth, who are the majority.

Alternative space

But there is a need to broaden the scope of the nascent people-centred national platform to ensure that dialogue is structured, sustained, inclusive and issue-based. PDF establishes an alternative space for dialogue among state and non-state actors and also ordinary citizens to strengthen their relationships for the good of democratic development and the transformation towards sustainable development.

If development is to be sustainable and truly respond to people’s needs, the people must play a key role. That’s why we team up with organisations across the country and globally to organise PDF.



